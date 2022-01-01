Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Collard greens in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve collard greens

Flavors Food Truck image

 

Flavors Food Truck

1234 Nothern VA Area, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED CATFISH PLATTER$16.00
A healthy portion of fresh catfish, hand-battered & deep-fried crisp!
FRIED WHITING PLATTER$16.00
Fresh, hand-battered Whiting Fish filets.
“Crusty, perfectly seasoned fried fish…” Washingtonian Magazine.
FRIED PORK CHOPS PLATTER$16.00
“Fried Pork Chops with a seasoned crust, are so succulent, one wonders why they’re cooked any other way.” Washingtonian Magazine.
More about Flavors Food Truck
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Busboys and Poets
Rocklands BBQ Arlington image

 

Rocklands BBQ Arlington

3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Three Meat$14.99
Our 3 most popular meats! Pulled Chicken, Chopped Pork and Beef Brisket.
Baked Beans
Mac & Cheese
More about Rocklands BBQ Arlington
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N Highland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Our Iconic Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.95
dry rubbed / cole slaw
Smokecraft Combo - Pick 3$27.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
Smokecraft Combo - Pick 2$22.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
More about Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
Banner pic

 

Sloppy Mama's Arlington

5731 Langston Boulevard, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Collard Greens$4.00
Small
More about Sloppy Mama's Arlington
Banner pic

 

Smokecraft Modern BBQ Catering

1051 N. Highland Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wire Chafing Dish Set$10.00
Includes Wire Chafing Dish, 2 Sternos, Serving Utensils, and Water Pan
Mac & Cheese - Tray$50.00
Our award-winning secret recipe. Sure to be loved by the whole family! Each tray feeds 12-15 people.
Pulled Chicken$16.00
Enjoy our award-winning all-natural pulled chicken! Each pound feeds 3-4 people.
More about Smokecraft Modern BBQ Catering
Consumer pic

 

Texas Jack's Barbecue

2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Spare Ribs$37.00
Carved to order. (Approx - Qtr Rack is one serving)
Prime Brisket$28.00
USDA Prime - Lean and Moist. Carved to Order. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
Slider Rolls - Per Piece$0.35
Individually priced rolls
More about Texas Jack's Barbecue
consumer pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Sloppy Mama's BBQ

5731 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (302 reviews)
Collard Greens
Small
More about Sloppy Mama's BBQ
banner pic

 

Greens N Teff

3203 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
Collard Greens $6.99
More about Greens N Teff

