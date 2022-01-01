Collard greens in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve collard greens
Flavors Food Truck
1234 Nothern VA Area, Arlington
|FRIED CATFISH PLATTER
|$16.00
A healthy portion of fresh catfish, hand-battered & deep-fried crisp!
|FRIED WHITING PLATTER
|$16.00
Fresh, hand-battered Whiting Fish filets.
“Crusty, perfectly seasoned fried fish…” Washingtonian Magazine.
|FRIED PORK CHOPS PLATTER
|$16.00
“Fried Pork Chops with a seasoned crust, are so succulent, one wonders why they’re cooked any other way.” Washingtonian Magazine.
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
|$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
Rocklands BBQ Arlington
3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Three Meat
|$14.99
Our 3 most popular meats! Pulled Chicken, Chopped Pork and Beef Brisket.
|Baked Beans
|Mac & Cheese
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
1051 N Highland Street, Arlington
|Our Iconic Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.95
dry rubbed / cole slaw
|Smokecraft Combo - Pick 3
|$27.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
|Smokecraft Combo - Pick 2
|$22.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
Sloppy Mama's Arlington
5731 Langston Boulevard, Arlington
|Collard Greens
|$4.00
Small
Smokecraft Modern BBQ Catering
1051 N. Highland Street, Arlington
|Wire Chafing Dish Set
|$10.00
Includes Wire Chafing Dish, 2 Sternos, Serving Utensils, and Water Pan
|Mac & Cheese - Tray
|$50.00
Our award-winning secret recipe. Sure to be loved by the whole family! Each tray feeds 12-15 people.
|Pulled Chicken
|$16.00
Enjoy our award-winning all-natural pulled chicken! Each pound feeds 3-4 people.
Texas Jack's Barbecue
2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Pork Spare Ribs
|$37.00
Carved to order. (Approx - Qtr Rack is one serving)
|Prime Brisket
|$28.00
USDA Prime - Lean and Moist. Carved to Order. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
|Slider Rolls - Per Piece
|$0.35
Individually priced rolls
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Sloppy Mama's BBQ
5731 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Collard Greens
Small