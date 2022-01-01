Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve lobsters

Mele Bistro image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Mele Bistro

1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BISTRO SALAD$5.00
Mixed Garden Greens, Tomatoes, Herb Balsamic Vinaigrette
TRADITIONAL CAESAR$6.50
Unprocessed California Garlic, Aged Parmigiano Reggiano
E. NORTH AMERICAN ROCK SHRIMP, CAPELLINI$26.00
in house Smoked Roasted Fennel, Pernod, Garlic, Marinara Sauce
More about Mele Bistro
The Liberty Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Liberty Tavern

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (8747 reviews)
Takeout
Tavern Salad$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
Full Spaghetti and Meatballs$21.00
Two meatballs, Sunday sauce, Pecorino Romano
Caesar Salad$10.00
hearts of romaine, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about The Liberty Tavern
Green Pig Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Green Pig Bistro

1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cavatelli with Italian Meatballs$26.00
Crispy Brussels$8.00
Bibb & Blue Cheese Salad$13.00
More about Green Pig Bistro
Lyon Hall image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lyon Hall

3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Branzino
artichoke, baby carrots, cipollini onion, warm lemon vinaigrette
Lyon Hall Burger$18.00
house-ground beef, romaine, local tomato confit, red onion, IPA roll, pommes frites - or salad
Hanger Steak Frites
arugula salad, persillade, Béarnaise
More about Lyon Hall
Chasin' Tails image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Chasin' Tails

2200 N Westmoreland Street STE103, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (4828 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Noodles*$11.00
Savory sauteed noodles topped with the perfect amount of fried garlic and parmesan
More about Chasin' Tails
banner pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

TNR Cafe

2049 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (2222 reviews)
Shrimp in Lobster Sauce$21.95
More about TNR Cafe
consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington

4251 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (7793 reviews)
Lobster Tempura Roll (Ten Pieces)$15.95
Lobster tail tempura, cucumber, avocado, crab stick coated with sesame seeds, masago with spicy mayonnaise, and eel sauce.
More about Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

La Bettola Italiano

558 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1426 reviews)
Lobster Ravioli$17.99
Ravioli stuffed with lobster meat in a princess creamy pink sauce. Served with garlic bread.
More about La Bettola Italiano
consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

King Of Koshary

5515 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (546 reviews)
Lobster bisque 16 oz$5.59
Light cream, lobster, butter, tomato paste, clam broth, chicken base, salt and sugar Contain milk, shellfish and wheat
More about King Of Koshary
banner pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

2010 Crystal Dr, Arlington

Avg 3.9 (4549 reviews)
Maine Lobster Bisque$11.55
Garlic Croutons / Sherry Butter
Side of Lobster Mashed Potatoes$15.40
Twin Lobster Tails$46.20
Chefs Seasonal Vegetables / Roasted Potatoes
More about McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
banner pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Young Chow

420 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (709 reviews)
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce$16.75
More about Young Chow
banner pic

 

Hunan Gate

4233 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (578 reviews)
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce$15.99
More about Hunan Gate

