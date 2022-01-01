Sundaes in Arlington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ted's Bulletin - Ballston

4238 Wilson Boulevard ste 1130, arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cookie Sundae$9.00
Salted Chocolate chip cookie, chocolate sauce, vanilla ice cream
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Works - Courthouse - 2350 Clarendon Blvd

2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (4440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gluten Free Cookie Dough Sundae$8.00
Vanilla ice cream / Chocolate Sauce
Hot Cookie Dough Sundae$6.00
Vanilla ice cream / Chocolate Sauce
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (8747 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chunk Brownie Sundae$10.00
Warm walnut toffee sauce, vanilla ice cream
