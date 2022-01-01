Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Inca Social - Arlington image

 

Inca Social - Arlington

1776 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
AJI DE GALLINA$17.00
Peruvian chicken stew, in a slightly spicy cream sauce made from Aji Amarillo, peppers mixed with potatoes and topped with a hard boiled egg, served with rice.
SALTADOS
Protein stir fry with red onions, tomato
wedges, our signature oyster and soy sauce, served with rice and fries or
linguine pasta. Your choice of:
CLASICO
Ceviche is a seafood dish typically made from fresh raw fish cured in citrus juices served with cancha, corn, onions and sweet potato.
More about Inca Social - Arlington
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Basic Burger

1101 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries - Large$6.25
Crispy fried thick cut sweet potatoes served with our house Dijon Maple dipping sauce.
Sweet Potato Fries - Regular$3.75
Crispy fried thick cut sweet potatoes served with our house Dijon Maple dipping sauce.
More about Basic Burger
The Bronson Bierhall image

 

The Bronson Bierhall

4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Wings$15.00
Your choise of bourbon bbq, citrus soy ginger, buffalo, or house dry rub. Served with ranch or bleu cheese
Schnitzel Fingers$15.00
Herb crusted breaded chicken tenders served with honey mustard and hand cut fries
Stuffed Pretzel$14.00
Giant Munich pretzel stuffed with house cheese blend. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
More about The Bronson Bierhall
Meridian Pint image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Meridian Pint

6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smash Burger$15.99
Meridian Pint Bowl's
Classic Burger$15.99
More about Meridian Pint
Rocklands BBQ Arlington image

 

Rocklands BBQ Arlington

3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Three Meat$14.99
Our 3 most popular meats! Pulled Chicken, Chopped Pork and Beef Brisket.
Baked Beans
Mac & Cheese
More about Rocklands BBQ Arlington
Earl's Sandwiches image

 

Earl's Sandwiches

2605 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork and Fries
(Fries are served inside the sandwich)
Pork loin, chipotle mayo, french fries, roasted red peppers, sweet pickles and chopped onions on grilled ciabatta.
Turkey Cranberry
Turkey breast, cranberry relish, mayo and lettuce on grilled multigrain.
Honorary Doctorate
Freshly roasted turkey breast, provolone, avocado, mixed greens and sundried tomato aioli on grilled sourdough.
More about Earl's Sandwiches
Cowboy Cafe image

 

Cowboy Cafe

4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Big Zac$14.50
Beef patty with american cheese, shredded lettuce, thousand island & relish.
The Duke$14.50
Bacon and cheddar cheese.
Buffalo Chicken$14.00
Fried or grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese, and TNT sauce on a toasted roll with avocado ranch.
More about Cowboy Cafe
Burger District image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger District

2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (1963 reviews)
Takeout
Royal Smoked Burger$15.95
Bare Naked Burger$11.95
Au Poivre Burger$13.95
More about Burger District
Assembly image

FRENCH FRIES

Assembly

1700 N Moore, Arlington

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fatty Matty$11.95
Albacore tuna, mayo, cherry peppers, onion, celery, lemon juice, multi-grain bread
Grandpa Bob$11.95
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing marble rye
The Colonel$11.95
Crispy chicken, pickled onion, lemon tarragon aioli, brioche bun
More about Assembly
Chasin' Tails image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Chasin' Tails

2200 N Westmoreland Street STE103, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (4828 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Noodles*$11.00
Savory sauteed noodles topped with the perfect amount of fried garlic and parmesan
More about Chasin' Tails
#Sweet Potato Fries image

 

BGR

3129 Lee Highway, Arlington

No reviews yet
#Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Sweet potato waffle fries served with homemade sriracha dipping sauce
More about BGR
consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

El Fuego

2300 N Pershing Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (973 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
More about El Fuego
consumer pic

SANDWICHES

CIRCA at Clarendon

3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2214 reviews)
Side Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about CIRCA at Clarendon
banner pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crisp & Juicy

4540 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (914 reviews)
Fried Sweet Potatoes$6.99
Large
Fried sweet potato fries$6.99
Large Sweet patato fries
More about Crisp & Juicy
banner pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Curry

307 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (5656 reviews)
Ginger Wings (5 Pieces) &amp; Sweet Potato Fries$11.45
Crispy chicken wings tossed with ginger dressing. Served with sweet potato fries and Parmesan ranch dipping.
Side Sweet Potato Fries$4.49
Sweet Sriracha Chili Wings (5 Pieces) &amp; Sweet Potato Fries$11.45
Crispy chicken wings tossed with sweet sriracha chili dressing. Served with sweet potato fries and Parmesan ranch dipping.
More about Thai Curry

