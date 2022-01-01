Sweet potato fries in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
More about Inca Social - Arlington
Inca Social - Arlington
1776 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|AJI DE GALLINA
|$17.00
Peruvian chicken stew, in a slightly spicy cream sauce made from Aji Amarillo, peppers mixed with potatoes and topped with a hard boiled egg, served with rice.
|SALTADOS
Protein stir fry with red onions, tomato
wedges, our signature oyster and soy sauce, served with rice and fries or
linguine pasta. Your choice of:
|CLASICO
Ceviche is a seafood dish typically made from fresh raw fish cured in citrus juices served with cancha, corn, onions and sweet potato.
More about Basic Burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Basic Burger
1101 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Sweet Potato Fries - Large
|$6.25
Crispy fried thick cut sweet potatoes served with our house Dijon Maple dipping sauce.
|Sweet Potato Fries - Regular
|$3.75
Crispy fried thick cut sweet potatoes served with our house Dijon Maple dipping sauce.
More about The Bronson Bierhall
The Bronson Bierhall
4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington
|Grilled Wings
|$15.00
Your choise of bourbon bbq, citrus soy ginger, buffalo, or house dry rub. Served with ranch or bleu cheese
|Schnitzel Fingers
|$15.00
Herb crusted breaded chicken tenders served with honey mustard and hand cut fries
|Stuffed Pretzel
|$14.00
Giant Munich pretzel stuffed with house cheese blend. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
More about Meridian Pint
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Meridian Pint
6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Smash Burger
|$15.99
|Meridian Pint Bowl's
|Classic Burger
|$15.99
More about Rocklands BBQ Arlington
Rocklands BBQ Arlington
3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Three Meat
|$14.99
Our 3 most popular meats! Pulled Chicken, Chopped Pork and Beef Brisket.
|Baked Beans
|Mac & Cheese
More about Earl's Sandwiches
Earl's Sandwiches
2605 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Pork and Fries
(Fries are served inside the sandwich)
Pork loin, chipotle mayo, french fries, roasted red peppers, sweet pickles and chopped onions on grilled ciabatta.
|Turkey Cranberry
Turkey breast, cranberry relish, mayo and lettuce on grilled multigrain.
|Honorary Doctorate
Freshly roasted turkey breast, provolone, avocado, mixed greens and sundried tomato aioli on grilled sourdough.
More about Cowboy Cafe
Cowboy Cafe
4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Big Zac
|$14.50
Beef patty with american cheese, shredded lettuce, thousand island & relish.
|The Duke
|$14.50
Bacon and cheddar cheese.
|Buffalo Chicken
|$14.00
Fried or grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese, and TNT sauce on a toasted roll with avocado ranch.
More about Burger District
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger District
2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Royal Smoked Burger
|$15.95
|Bare Naked Burger
|$11.95
|Au Poivre Burger
|$13.95
More about Assembly
FRENCH FRIES
Assembly
1700 N Moore, Arlington
|Fatty Matty
|$11.95
Albacore tuna, mayo, cherry peppers, onion, celery, lemon juice, multi-grain bread
|Grandpa Bob
|$11.95
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing marble rye
|The Colonel
|$11.95
Crispy chicken, pickled onion, lemon tarragon aioli, brioche bun
More about Chasin' Tails
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Chasin' Tails
2200 N Westmoreland Street STE103, Arlington
|Garlic Noodles*
|$11.00
Savory sauteed noodles topped with the perfect amount of fried garlic and parmesan
More about BGR
BGR
3129 Lee Highway, Arlington
|#Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.99
Sweet potato waffle fries served with homemade sriracha dipping sauce
More about CIRCA at Clarendon
SANDWICHES
CIRCA at Clarendon
3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
More about Crisp & Juicy
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crisp & Juicy
4540 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Fried Sweet Potatoes
|$6.99
Large
|Fried sweet potato fries
|$6.99
Large Sweet patato fries
More about Thai Curry
SOUPS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Thai Curry
307 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|Ginger Wings (5 Pieces) & Sweet Potato Fries
|$11.45
Crispy chicken wings tossed with ginger dressing. Served with sweet potato fries and Parmesan ranch dipping.
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.49
|Sweet Sriracha Chili Wings (5 Pieces) & Sweet Potato Fries
|$11.45
Crispy chicken wings tossed with sweet sriracha chili dressing. Served with sweet potato fries and Parmesan ranch dipping.