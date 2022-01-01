Thai salad in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve thai salad
More about SOHO American Bistro
SOHO American Bistro
4300 Paces Ferry Road, Suite 107, Atlanta
|Thai Steak Salad
|$39.00
More about Clues and Cocktails
Clues and Cocktails
314 Auburn Ave. Northeast, Atlanta
|Expat - Thai Kitchen Salad
|$10.00
Although Thai inspired, this beauty is at home here in Atlatna with Cucumbers, julienne carrots, cilantro, grape tomatoes served on a bed of mixed greens.
(Includes "Mission Impossible: The Package" game with meal)