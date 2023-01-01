Avocado smoothies in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve avocado smoothies
Gen Bobabee & Coffee House
10901 North Lamar Boulevard, Ste A104, Austin
|S7. Avocado Smoothie
|$6.25
Blended fresh avocado with milk. Toppings not included.
Recommended toppings: Crystal boba, honey boba, crystal taro.
Sweet Memes - Austin - 3801 S. Congress Ave, Suit 109
3801 South Congress Avenue, Suite 109, Austin
|J5. Durian Avocado Smoothie
|$6.99
Fresh avocado, durian blended w/ non-dairy creamer.
|J4. Avocado Smoothie
|$6.00
Fresh avocado blended w/ non-dairy creamer.