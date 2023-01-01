Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado smoothies in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve avocado smoothies

Item pic

 

Gen Bobabee & Coffee House

10901 North Lamar Boulevard, Ste A104, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
S7. Avocado Smoothie$6.25
Blended fresh avocado with milk. Toppings not included.
Recommended toppings: Crystal boba, honey boba, crystal taro.
More about Gen Bobabee & Coffee House
Item pic

 

Sweet Memes - Austin - 3801 S. Congress Ave, Suit 109

3801 South Congress Avenue, Suite 109, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
J5. Durian Avocado Smoothie$6.99
Fresh avocado, durian blended w/ non-dairy creamer.
J4. Avocado Smoothie$6.00
Fresh avocado blended w/ non-dairy creamer.
More about Sweet Memes - Austin - 3801 S. Congress Ave, Suit 109

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Cobbler

Salmon Burgers

Arugula Salad

Chicken Curry

Crab Rolls

Clams

Coconut Ice Cream

Steak Frites

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (17 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (606 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1127 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston