Pudding in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve pudding
Muangthai Thai Cuisine
13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin
|Black R Pudding
|$4.00
COVER 3 Anderson
2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin
|PEACH PUDDING CAKE
|$9.00
THUNDER CHIEF
3121 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin
|Bread Pudding Bites
|$6.00
Bread Pudding Bites (3) + Guinness Chocolate Sauce + Baileys Whip Cream
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Stiles Switch
6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN
|Banana Pudding
|$4.00
Homemade Banana Pudding
|Chocolate Oreo Pudding
|$4.00
We combine our homemade chocolate pudding and Oreos for a sweet treat you are going to love.
Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
2218 College Ave, Austin
|Banana Pudding
|$5.95
old-fashioned custard, nilla wafers, banana
Pinthouse Brewing
2201 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
|Sticky Toffee Pudding
|$7.00
Home-made Sticky Toffee Pudding served with a toffee sauce and cinnamon whipped cream.
The League Kitchen and Tavern
10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin
|Banana Pudding
|$8.99
creme patisserie – bananas – whipped cream – nilla wafers
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Bab's Bread Pudding
|$8.95
croissant & french bread, bourbon-vanilla custard, bourbon-soaked dates
Tiny Boxwoods
1503 W 35th street, Austin
|Chia Seed Pudding
|$9.00
coconut milk chia seed pudding, berries, almonds, honey
Schmidt Family Barbecue
12532 FM2244, Bee Cave
|Banana Pudding
|$5.00
|Banana Pudding
|$5.00
BBQ • STEAKS
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
401 W 2nd St, Austin
|Banana Pudding
|$12.00
YAKITORI • SALADS • BBQ • RAMEN
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
2713 E 2nd St, Austin
|Tamago Pudding
|$4.00
winter strawberries, caramel, vanilla, sansho, yuzu
Forthright
98 San Jacinto Blvd., Austin
|Coconut Chia Pudding
|$8.00
black chia seeds, coconut milk, house-made granola, fresh berries & maple syrup
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sawyer & Co
4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin
|Bread Pudding w/ Bourbon Sauce
|$6.99
Chez Zee American Bistro
5406 Balcones Dr, Austin
|Sticky Toffee Pudding
|$9.95
Rich bread pudding studded with dated, smothered in a warm sticky toffee sauce and topped with a scoop of house made vanilla ice cream.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Gourdough's Public House
2700 South Lamar Street, Austin
|Donut Pudding
|$7.75
GRILL
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin
|Bread Pudding
|$7.25
Topped with homemade whiskey cream sauce.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SLAB BBQ
9012 Research Blvd, Austin
|BANANA PUDDING
|$4.50
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$6.00
TACOS
Zombie Taco
2552 Guadalupe St, Austin
|BANANA CREAM PUDDING
|$4.00
Delicious homemade banana pudding, fresh bananas & Hills wafers!
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Anthem
91 Rainey Street, Austin
|Upside Down Pineapple Bread Pudding
|$8.00
king's hawaiian bread pudding, toasted coconut, macadamia nuts, rum brown butter sauce, vanilla ice cream
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
The Well
440 W 2nd st, Austin
|Chia + Basil Pudding
|$10.00
MALK oat milk, coconut cream, chia seeds, basil seeds, ceylon cinnamon, monk fruit, vanilla topped with organic fresh berries, grain-free granola, & local honey
Picnik
4801 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Maca Chocolate Pudding
|$9.00
coconut creme . cacao . maca . maple . almond crumble . coconut whip
*vegan + dairy free
*contains nuts
Austin Food Company
517 S Lamar Boulevard, Austin
|Mango +Charged Chia Pudding 5.5oz
|$3.00
wildcrafted sea moss, chia seeds, hemp seeds, walnuts, agave, seasonal fruit
|Cacao Pudding
|$3.00
avocado, walnut milk, cacao, agave, salt
