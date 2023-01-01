Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom soup in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve mushroom soup

Consumer pic

 

The Soup Peddler - Castle Hill

1112 North Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cream of Mushroom Soup
onions, dried porcini mushrooms, button mushrooms, salt, pepper, white wine, cream sherry, half and half, butter, all-purpose flour
Cream of Mushroom Soup*$12.25
onions, dried porcini mushrooms, button mushrooms, salt, pepper, white wine, cream sherry, half and half, butter, all-purpose flour
More about The Soup Peddler - Castle Hill
Consumer pic

 

The Soup Peddler - Airport

4631 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cream of Mushroom Soup*$12.25
onions, dried porcini mushrooms, button mushrooms, salt, pepper, white wine, cream sherry, half and half, butter, all-purpose flour
Cream of Mushroom Soup
onions, dried porcini mushrooms, button mushrooms, salt, pepper, white wine, cream sherry, half and half, butter, all-purpose flour
More about The Soup Peddler - Airport
Consumer pic

 

The Soup Peddler - South Lamar

2801 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cream of Mushroom Soup*$12.25
onions, dried porcini mushrooms, button mushrooms, salt, pepper, white wine, cream sherry, half and half, butter, all-purpose flour
Cream of Mushroom Soup
onions, dried porcini mushrooms, button mushrooms, salt, pepper, white wine, cream sherry, half and half, butter, all-purpose flour
More about The Soup Peddler - South Lamar
Sour Duck Market image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sour Duck Market

1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin

Avg 4 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
AFRICAN SWEET POTATO AND CASHEW SOUP$5.99
warming, rich soup spiced with an Ethiopian-inspired spice blend, topped with cilantro
vegan, gluten Free
More about Sour Duck Market
Consumer pic

 

The Soup Peddler - Mary

501 W. Mary St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cream of Mushroom Soup$0.00
onions, dried porcini mushrooms, button mushrooms, salt, pepper, white wine, cream sherry, half and half, butter, all-purpose flour
Cream of Mushroom Soup*$12.25
onions, dried porcini mushrooms, button mushrooms, salt, pepper, white wine, cream sherry, half and half, butter, all-purpose flour
More about The Soup Peddler - Mary
Consumer pic

 

The Soup Peddler - 183

13219 Hwy 183 N, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cream of Mushroom Soup*$12.25
onions, dried porcini mushrooms, button mushrooms, salt, pepper, white wine, cream sherry, half and half, butter, all-purpose flour
Cream of Mushroom Soup
onions, dried porcini mushrooms, button mushrooms, salt, pepper, white wine, cream sherry, half and half, butter, all-purpose flour
More about The Soup Peddler - 183

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Panna Cotta

Mongolian Beef

California Rolls

Chile Relleno

Shrimp Quesadillas

Mochi Ice Cream

Teriyaki Salmon

Fruit Tarts

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (15 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (405 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (565 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (566 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (259 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston