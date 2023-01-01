Mushroom soup in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve mushroom soup
More about The Soup Peddler - Castle Hill
The Soup Peddler - Castle Hill
1112 North Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Cream of Mushroom Soup
onions, dried porcini mushrooms, button mushrooms, salt, pepper, white wine, cream sherry, half and half, butter, all-purpose flour
|$12.25
More about The Soup Peddler - Airport
The Soup Peddler - Airport
4631 Airport Blvd, Austin
More about The Soup Peddler - South Lamar
The Soup Peddler - South Lamar
2801 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
More about Sour Duck Market
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sour Duck Market
1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin
|AFRICAN SWEET POTATO AND CASHEW SOUP
|$5.99
warming, rich soup spiced with an Ethiopian-inspired spice blend, topped with cilantro
vegan, gluten Free
More about The Soup Peddler - Mary
The Soup Peddler - Mary
501 W. Mary St., Austin
|Cream of Mushroom Soup
|$0.00
onions, dried porcini mushrooms, button mushrooms, salt, pepper, white wine, cream sherry, half and half, butter, all-purpose flour
More about The Soup Peddler - 183
The Soup Peddler - 183
13219 Hwy 183 N, Austin
