Pancakes in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve pancakes
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's North Lamar
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Single Pancake
|$2.75
|Pancake Breakfast
|$8.75
2 buttermilk pancakes, bacon OR sausage and 2 eggs any style
|Kid's Pancake Breakfast
|$6.00
2 mini pancakes served with 1 egg any style and a choice of 2 strips of bacon OR 1 sausage patty
FRENCH FRIES
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|Stack of three pancakes
|$7.99
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Single Pancake
|$2.75
|Pancake Breakfast
|$8.75
2 buttermilk pancakes, bacon OR sausage and 2 eggs any style
|Kid's Pancake Breakfast
|$6.00
2 mini pancakes served with 1 egg any style and a choice of 2 strips of bacon OR 1 sausage patty
Casa Moreno
5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
|SIDE PANCAKE
|$2.50
|Pancake Plate
|$9.99
Two Pancakes served w/two eggs any style and a choice of bacon or sausage
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Austin Java
5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin
|White Chocolate Pecan Pancakes
|$10.00
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$10.00
3 pancakes, fresh berries, maple syrup, cinnamon butter
add blueberry, chocolate chips, granola $1
|Sweet Pancake Brunch Box (To-Go Only)
|$25.00
Full serving of petite pancakes, one waffle broken into four pieces, fruit cup, serving of breakfast potatoes, four pieces of tender belly bacon, cinnamon butter, syrup and two drip coffees.(please allow 45 minutes for prep time)
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Full Stack Pancakes
Three of our fluffy, house made pancakes served with butter and syrup (sugar-free syrup upon request). Choose from buttermilk, blueberry, cinnamon pecan, banana brown sugar, or chocolate chip. Make it gluten-free for $1 per cake.
|One Pancake
One of our fluffy, house made pancakes served with butter and syrup (sugar-free syrup upon request). Choose from buttermilk, blueberry, cinnamon pecan, banana brown sugar, or chocolate chip. Make it gluten-free for $1 per cake.
|Short Stack Pancakes
Two of our fluffy, house made pancakes served with butter and syrup (sugar-free syrup upon request). Choose from buttermilk, blueberry, cinnamon pecan, banana brown sugar, or chocolate chip. Make it gluten-free for $1 per cake.
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Mo-Shu Beef (4 Pancakes)
|$10.95
Beef, cabbage strips, carrots, wood ear, egg, beef sauce. Served with 4 pancakes and a side of Mo-Shu sauce.
|Mo-Shu Pork (4 Pancakes)
|$10.50
Pork, cabbage strips, carrots, wood ear, egg, brown sauce. Served with 4 pancakes and a side of Mo-Shu sauce.
|Mo-Shu Shrimp (4 Pancakes)
|$11.50
Shrimp, cabbage strips, carrots, wood ear, egg, brown sauce. Served with 4 pancakes and a side of Mo-Shu sauce.
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Full Stack Pancakes
Three of our fluffy, house made pancakes served with butter and syrup (sugar-free syrup upon request). Choose from buttermilk, blueberry, cinnamon pecan, banana brown sugar, or chocolate chip. Make it gluten-free for $1 per cake.
|One Pancake
One of our fluffy, house made pancakes served with butter and syrup (sugar-free syrup upon request). Choose from buttermilk, blueberry, cinnamon pecan, banana brown sugar, or chocolate chip. Make it gluten-free for $1 per cake.
|Short Stack Pancakes
Two of our fluffy, house made pancakes served with butter and syrup (sugar-free syrup upon request). Choose from buttermilk, blueberry, cinnamon pecan, banana brown sugar, or chocolate chip. Make it gluten-free for $1 per cake.
Koko's Bavarian Brewery and Biergarten
4715 E 5th St, Austin
|Potato Pancakes
|$6.00
Served with apple sauce and sour cream
Spread & Co
1601 W. 38th suite 101, Austin
|SINGLE PANCAKE
|$3.00
|SOURDOUGH PANCAKE STACK
|$10.00
stack of 3 pancakes, served with our house cultured butter and pure maple syrup. add chocolate chips or fruit +$2
|SINGLE PANCAKE
|$3.00
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's Milagro
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Single Pancake
|$2.75
|Pancake Breakfast
|$8.75
2 buttermilk pancakes, bacon OR sausage and 2 eggs any style
|Kid's Pancake Breakfast
|$6.00
2 mini pancakes served with 1 egg any style and a choice of 2 strips of bacon OR 1 sausage patty
Mumtaz Table
1816 S 1st St, Austin
|BUCKWHEAT PANCAKES
|$11.00
Kuttu (buckwheat) pancakes, rich cardamom hung yogurt, seasonal fruit, bacon crumbles & maple syrup
Tiny Boxwoods
1503 W 35th street, Austin
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$16.00
blueberry compote, whipped honey butter, warm maple syrup, bacon or sausage
Paperboy
1203 E 11th St, Austin
|Pancake
|$10.00
Buttermilk cornmeal pancake served with warm maple syrup, brown butter and sea salt
Rosen's Bagel Co. Downtown
422 Gaudalupe St #C, Austin
|8oz Almond Pancake
|$8.50
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Full Stack Pancakes
Three of our fluffy, house made pancakes served with butter and syrup (sugar-free syrup upon request). Choose from buttermilk, blueberry, cinnamon pecan, banana brown sugar, or chocolate chip. Make it gluten-free for $1 per cake.
|One Pancake
One of our fluffy, house made pancakes served with butter and syrup (sugar-free syrup upon request). Choose from buttermilk, blueberry, cinnamon pecan, banana brown sugar, or chocolate chip. Make it gluten-free for $1 per cake.
|Short Stack Pancakes
Two of our fluffy, house made pancakes served with butter and syrup (sugar-free syrup upon request). Choose from buttermilk, blueberry, cinnamon pecan, banana brown sugar, or chocolate chip. Make it gluten-free for $1 per cake.
Serranos
5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin
|Pancakes
|$8.50
Homemade buttermilk pancakes and maple syrup served with bacon, sausage, or eggs
épicerie café & grocery
2307 hancock dr., austin
|mad dog pancakes
|$10.00
|Solo Pancake
|$2.00
Maudie's Hill Country
12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave
|Single Pancake
|$2.75
|Pancake Breakfast
|$8.75
2 buttermilk pancakes, bacon OR sausage and 2 eggs any style
|Kid's Pancake Breakfast
|$6.00
2 mini pancakes served with 1 egg any style and a choice of 2 strips of bacon OR 1 sausage patty
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sawyer & Co
4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin
|Kids Pancake
|$3.99
w/ whipped cream. Add blueberries
|Pancakes
|$4.75
short or tall stack, served with butter and syrup.
|Pancake (1)
|$3.99
Chez Zee American Bistro
5406 Balcones Dr, Austin
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$13.95
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Kids Pancake
|$6.00
|Add Pancake
|$4.00
Picnik
4801 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$13.00
Two pancakes, cassava batter, blueberries, butter, maple
*contains egg
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$13.00
Two pancakes, cassava batter, chocolate chips, butter, maple
*contains egg
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$14.00
Two pancakes, cassava batter . cinnamon swirl . cream cheese icing, maple
*contains eggs
Austin Food Company
517 S Lamar Boulevard, Austin
|Electrified Berry Pancakes
|$12.00
Delicious baked pancakes made with ancient spelt, hemp seeds, walnuts, sea moss, agave, dates, topped with coconut flakes, walnuts, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries and agave syrup on the side.
Prime Taco Grille
11215 S I-35 #120, Austin
|Pancake Breakfast Special
|$9.99
Served with Two Eggs, Two Bacon Strips or Sausage Links, and Two Fluffy Pancakes. Includes Country Potatoes
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cenote
1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Pancakes
|$10.00
3 house mix pancakes, apple butter, 100% real maple syrup
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Full Stack Pancakes
Three of our fluffy, house made pancakes served with butter and syrup (sugar-free syrup upon request). Choose from buttermilk, blueberry, cinnamon pecan, banana brown sugar, or chocolate chip. Make it gluten-free for $1 per cake.
|One Pancake
One of our fluffy, house made pancakes served with butter and syrup (sugar-free syrup upon request). Choose from buttermilk, blueberry, cinnamon pecan, banana brown sugar, or chocolate chip. Make it gluten-free for $1 per cake.
|Short Stack Pancakes
Two of our fluffy, house made pancakes served with butter and syrup (sugar-free syrup upon request). Choose from buttermilk, blueberry, cinnamon pecan, banana brown sugar, or chocolate chip. Make it gluten-free for $1 per cake.
Humpty's Wall of breakFAST
8820 Burnet Rd. Suite 502, Austin
|Pancake Dippers (VT)
|$3.95
- 2