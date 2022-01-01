Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve pancakes

Maudie's North Lamar image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's North Lamar

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Single Pancake$2.75
Pancake Breakfast$8.75
2 buttermilk pancakes, bacon OR sausage and 2 eggs any style
Kid's Pancake Breakfast$6.00
2 mini pancakes served with 1 egg any style and a choice of 2 strips of bacon OR 1 sausage patty
More about Maudie's North Lamar
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

8300 N Fm 620, Austin

Avg 4 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Stack of three pancakes$7.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Maudie's Too image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Single Pancake$2.75
Pancake Breakfast$8.75
2 buttermilk pancakes, bacon OR sausage and 2 eggs any style
Kid's Pancake Breakfast$6.00
2 mini pancakes served with 1 egg any style and a choice of 2 strips of bacon OR 1 sausage patty
More about Maudie's Too
Item pic

 

Casa Moreno

5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SIDE PANCAKE$2.50
Pancake Plate$9.99
Two Pancakes served w/two eggs any style and a choice of bacon or sausage
More about Casa Moreno
Buttermilk Pancakes image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Austin Java

5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
White Chocolate Pecan Pancakes$10.00
Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
3 pancakes, fresh berries, maple syrup, cinnamon butter
add blueberry, chocolate chips, granola $1
Sweet Pancake Brunch Box (To-Go Only)$25.00
Full serving of petite pancakes, one waffle broken into four pieces, fruit cup, serving of breakfast potatoes, four pieces of tender belly bacon, cinnamon butter, syrup and two drip coffees.(please allow 45 minutes for prep time)
More about Austin Java
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Full Stack Pancakes
Three of our fluffy, house made pancakes served with butter and syrup (sugar-free syrup upon request). Choose from buttermilk, blueberry, cinnamon pecan, banana brown sugar, or chocolate chip. Make it gluten-free for $1 per cake.
One Pancake
One of our fluffy, house made pancakes served with butter and syrup (sugar-free syrup upon request). Choose from buttermilk, blueberry, cinnamon pecan, banana brown sugar, or chocolate chip. Make it gluten-free for $1 per cake.
Short Stack Pancakes
Two of our fluffy, house made pancakes served with butter and syrup (sugar-free syrup upon request). Choose from buttermilk, blueberry, cinnamon pecan, banana brown sugar, or chocolate chip. Make it gluten-free for $1 per cake.
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
China Dynasty image

 

China Dynasty

2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Mo-Shu Beef (4 Pancakes)$10.95
Beef, cabbage strips, carrots, wood ear, egg, beef sauce. Served with 4 pancakes and a side of Mo-Shu sauce.
Mo-Shu Pork (4 Pancakes)$10.50
Pork, cabbage strips, carrots, wood ear, egg, brown sauce. Served with 4 pancakes and a side of Mo-Shu sauce.
Mo-Shu Shrimp (4 Pancakes)$11.50
Shrimp, cabbage strips, carrots, wood ear, egg, brown sauce. Served with 4 pancakes and a side of Mo-Shu sauce.
More about China Dynasty
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Full Stack Pancakes
Three of our fluffy, house made pancakes served with butter and syrup (sugar-free syrup upon request). Choose from buttermilk, blueberry, cinnamon pecan, banana brown sugar, or chocolate chip. Make it gluten-free for $1 per cake.
One Pancake
One of our fluffy, house made pancakes served with butter and syrup (sugar-free syrup upon request). Choose from buttermilk, blueberry, cinnamon pecan, banana brown sugar, or chocolate chip. Make it gluten-free for $1 per cake.
Short Stack Pancakes
Two of our fluffy, house made pancakes served with butter and syrup (sugar-free syrup upon request). Choose from buttermilk, blueberry, cinnamon pecan, banana brown sugar, or chocolate chip. Make it gluten-free for $1 per cake.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Koko's Bavarian Brewery and Biergarten image

 

Koko's Bavarian Brewery and Biergarten

4715 E 5th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Potato Pancakes$6.00
Served with apple sauce and sour cream
More about Koko's Bavarian Brewery and Biergarten
Item pic

 

Spread & Co

1601 W. 38th suite 101, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SINGLE PANCAKE$3.00
SOURDOUGH PANCAKE STACK$10.00
stack of 3 pancakes, served with our house cultured butter and pure maple syrup. add chocolate chips or fruit +$2
SINGLE PANCAKE$3.00
More about Spread & Co
Maudie's Milagro image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Milagro

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Single Pancake$2.75
Pancake Breakfast$8.75
2 buttermilk pancakes, bacon OR sausage and 2 eggs any style
Kid's Pancake Breakfast$6.00
2 mini pancakes served with 1 egg any style and a choice of 2 strips of bacon OR 1 sausage patty
More about Maudie's Milagro
Mumtaz Table image

 

Mumtaz Table

1816 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.2 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BUCKWHEAT PANCAKES$11.00
Kuttu (buckwheat) pancakes, rich cardamom hung yogurt, seasonal fruit, bacon crumbles & maple syrup
More about Mumtaz Table
Tiny Boxwoods image

 

Tiny Boxwoods

1503 W 35th street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Pancakes$16.00
blueberry compote, whipped honey butter, warm maple syrup, bacon or sausage
More about Tiny Boxwoods
Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pancake$10.00
Buttermilk cornmeal pancake served with warm maple syrup, brown butter and sea salt
More about Paperboy
Slake Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Slake Cafe

120 E 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.1 (894 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Single Pancake$3.50
More about Slake Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Rosen's Bagel Co. Downtown

422 Gaudalupe St #C, Austin

Avg 4.1 (5 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
8oz Almond Pancake$8.50
More about Rosen's Bagel Co. Downtown
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Full Stack Pancakes
Three of our fluffy, house made pancakes served with butter and syrup (sugar-free syrup upon request). Choose from buttermilk, blueberry, cinnamon pecan, banana brown sugar, or chocolate chip. Make it gluten-free for $1 per cake.
One Pancake
One of our fluffy, house made pancakes served with butter and syrup (sugar-free syrup upon request). Choose from buttermilk, blueberry, cinnamon pecan, banana brown sugar, or chocolate chip. Make it gluten-free for $1 per cake.
Short Stack Pancakes
Two of our fluffy, house made pancakes served with butter and syrup (sugar-free syrup upon request). Choose from buttermilk, blueberry, cinnamon pecan, banana brown sugar, or chocolate chip. Make it gluten-free for $1 per cake.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Serranos image

 

Serranos

5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pancakes$8.50
Homemade buttermilk pancakes and maple syrup served with bacon, sausage, or eggs
More about Serranos
épicerie café & grocery image

 

épicerie café & grocery

2307 hancock dr., austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
mad dog pancakes$10.00
Solo Pancake$2.00
More about épicerie café & grocery
Maudie's Hill Country image

 

Maudie's Hill Country

12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Pancake$2.75
Pancake Breakfast$8.75
2 buttermilk pancakes, bacon OR sausage and 2 eggs any style
Kid's Pancake Breakfast$6.00
2 mini pancakes served with 1 egg any style and a choice of 2 strips of bacon OR 1 sausage patty
More about Maudie's Hill Country
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sawyer & Co

4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Pancake$3.99
w/ whipped cream. Add blueberries
Pancakes$4.75
short or tall stack, served with butter and syrup.
Pancake (1)$3.99
More about Sawyer & Co
Consumer pic

 

Chez Zee American Bistro

5406 Balcones Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buttermilk Pancakes$13.95
More about Chez Zee American Bistro
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar image

 

Hideaway Kitchen and Bar

4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Pancake$6.00
Add Pancake$4.00
More about Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
Picnik image

 

Picnik

4801 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2534 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Pancakes$13.00
Two pancakes, cassava batter, blueberries, butter, maple
*contains egg
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$13.00
Two pancakes, cassava batter, chocolate chips, butter, maple
*contains egg
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$14.00
Two pancakes, cassava batter . cinnamon swirl . cream cheese icing, maple
*contains eggs
More about Picnik
Austin Food Company image

 

Austin Food Company

517 S Lamar Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Electrified Berry Pancakes$12.00
Delicious baked pancakes made with ancient spelt, hemp seeds, walnuts, sea moss, agave, dates, topped with coconut flakes, walnuts, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries and agave syrup on the side.
More about Austin Food Company
Prime Taco Grille image

 

Prime Taco Grille

11215 S I-35 #120, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pancake Breakfast Special$9.99
Served with Two Eggs, Two Bacon Strips or Sausage Links, and Two Fluffy Pancakes. Includes Country Potatoes
More about Prime Taco Grille
Cenote image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cenote

1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.1 (955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pancakes$10.00
3 house mix pancakes, apple butter, 100% real maple syrup
More about Cenote
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Full Stack Pancakes
Three of our fluffy, house made pancakes served with butter and syrup (sugar-free syrup upon request). Choose from buttermilk, blueberry, cinnamon pecan, banana brown sugar, or chocolate chip. Make it gluten-free for $1 per cake.
One Pancake
One of our fluffy, house made pancakes served with butter and syrup (sugar-free syrup upon request). Choose from buttermilk, blueberry, cinnamon pecan, banana brown sugar, or chocolate chip. Make it gluten-free for $1 per cake.
Short Stack Pancakes
Two of our fluffy, house made pancakes served with butter and syrup (sugar-free syrup upon request). Choose from buttermilk, blueberry, cinnamon pecan, banana brown sugar, or chocolate chip. Make it gluten-free for $1 per cake.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Pancake Dippers (VT) image

 

Humpty's Wall of breakFAST

8820 Burnet Rd. Suite 502, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pancake Dippers (VT)$3.95
More about Humpty's Wall of breakFAST
Joann's Fine Foods image

 

Joann's Fine Foods

1224 S Congress, Austin

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
Takeout
Single Pancake$8.00
Pancakes$16.00
More about Joann's Fine Foods

