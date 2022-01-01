Kale salad in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Patika

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale Harvest Salad$12.00
sweet potato, apple, cabbage, corn, goat cheese, tahini garlic dressing, sesame crunch
*vegetarian
Patika
Love Supreme Pizza Bar image

 

Love Supreme Pizza Bar

2805 Manor Rd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale & Quinoa Salad$13.00
seasonal roasted vegetables, grapes, pecans, honey-rosemary dressing
Love Supreme Pizza Bar
Item pic

 

Little Ola's Biscuits

14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale Salad$5.00
Kale, carrot, sorghum, benne seed tahini. 7oz
Little Ola's Biscuits
Item pic

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

916 Springdale Road, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Kale Salad$4.00
Mixed with onion, carrots and white balsamic vinaigrette.
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke

3100 S. Congress Ste. A, Austin

Avg 4.6 (686 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Side Salad$6.00
Small 16 oz of our classic kale salad
Asian Kale Salad$10.00
A delicious fresh salad! Massaged Kale tossed with Avocado, Carrots, Mac Nuts, White + Green Onion, Shoyu Vinaigrette, Sesame seeds.
Asian Kale Salad + Ahi Poke Topper$16.00
Our Kale Salad + Your choice of poke topper.. the PERFECTLY balance meal.
Poke-Poke
Item pic

 

Bishop Cidercade

600 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Machine Kale Salad$9.50
Shredded Kale Blend, Dried Cranberries, Salted Pepitas, Cherry Tomatoes, Crumbled Bacon, Diced Red Onions, Basil Vinaigrette, Shaved Parmesan Garnish
Bishop Cidercade
Item pic

 

Pinthouse Brewing

2201 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Southwest Kale Salad$13.00
Baby kale, romaine lettuce, black-eyed peas, roasted corn, and cherry
tomatoes, finished with fresh herbs, serrano peppers, crumbled goat
cheese, and fresh avocado, served with an avocado vinaigrette.
Pinthouse Brewing
shredded kale salad image

 

Café No Sé

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
side kale salad$8.00
shredded kale salad$11.00
cauliflower, crispy rice, currants, dill cucumber, sherry vinegar
Café No Sé
Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Salad$13.00
Braised Chickpeas, Shredded Kale, Roasted Sunflower Seeds, Basil Pesto (contains dairy), Soft-Boiled Egg, Parmesan, Crispy Sweet Potatoes
Paperboy
Item pic

 

Loro Austin

2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Salad$11.25
hazelnut, cabbage, dashi, mint
**dairy, soy, fish, msg
(can be made vegan without the dashi)
TG Kale Salad$11.25
hazelnut, cabbage, dashi, mint
**dairy, soy, fish, msg
(can be made vegan without the dashi)
Loro Austin
Item pic

 

Moody's Kitchen + Bar

2530 Guadalupe Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale Caesar Salad$10.25
Kale, Toasted Croutons, Shaved Parmesan,
Capers, Red Onion, Light Caesar Dressing
Moody's Kitchen + Bar
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke

2320 Hancock Dr, Austin

Avg 4.6 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Kale Salad$10.00
A delicious fresh salad! Massaged Kale tossed with Avocado, Carrots, Mac Nuts, White + Green Onion, Shoyu Vinaigrette, Sesame seeds.
Kale Side Salad$6.00
Small 16 oz of our classic kale salad
Asian Kale Salad + Ahi Poke Topper$16.00
Our Kale Salad + Your choice of poke topper.. the PERFECTLY balance meal.
Poke-Poke
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale Salad$4.00
Texas curly kale with pecans, ginger, roasted Thai chilies, cranberries and sesame seeds with orange sesame dressing.
Thai Fresh
happy foods tender kale salad image

WRAPS • SALADS

Happy Foods

3012 Gonzales Street, Austin

Avg 5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
happy foods tender kale salad$7.50
tender kale with garlic oil, tomato, dried cranberry, rainbow quinoa, crispy shallot, spiced pecan, ginger-citrus vinaigrette
de nada kale salad$8.50
tender kale with garlic oil, black bean + corn salsa, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, spiced pepita, chipotle-sunflower dressing
Happy Foods
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke

9911 Brodie Ln Ste 800, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1117 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Side Salad$6.00
Small 16 oz of our classic kale salad
Asian Kale Salad$10.00
A delicious fresh salad! Massaged Kale tossed with Avocado, Carrots, Mac Nuts, White + Green Onion, Shoyu Vinaigrette, Sesame seeds.
Asian Kale Salad + Ahi Poke Topper$16.00
Our Kale Salad + Your choice of poke topper.. the PERFECTLY balance meal.
Poke-Poke
Picnik image

 

Picnik

4801 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2534 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Lime Kale Salad$17.00
Lacinato Kale . Curry Lime Dressing . Hard Boiled Egg . Pickled Onion . Apricot . Bell Pepper . Cucumber . Red Cabbage . Pepitas .
**contains seeds
Picnik
Cenote image

 

Cenote

6214 Cameron Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Salad$12.00
Kale, red onion, tomato, beets, goat cheese, avocado, and cilantro lime vinaigrette.
Cenote
Kale & Avocado Salad image

 

Henbit

111 Congress Ave suit 010, Austin

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Kale & Avocado Salad$11.00
Kale, Charred Kale, Smashed Avocado Dressing, Dried Currants, Crispy Quinoa, Pumpkin Seeds
Henbit
Cenote image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cenote

1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.1 (955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Salad$10.00
Kale, red onion, tomato, beets, goat cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro lime vingaigrette
Cenote
1417 image

 

1417

1417 South 1st St., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Salad$9.00
1417
Main pic

 

Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons

1611 W 5th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KALE SALAD$5.50
Chopped kale, blueberries, mango, Roasted Sesame dressing, crunchy bubu arare (tiny baked rice crackers).
Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
Item pic

 

Uncle Nicky's

1123 East 11th Street, Austin

Avg 3.7 (17 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Salad$11.00
Dino kale, toasted pine nut, pecorino, lemon truffle honey vinaigrette
Uncle Nicky's
Consumer pic

 

Marye's Gourmet Pizza

3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
KALE & BRUSSELS SPROUT Half Salad$9.75
Organic curly kale, organic shaved brussels sprouts, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, marcona almonds, manchego, and house-made lemon mustard vinaigrette
KALE & BRUSSELS SPROUT Whole Salad$12.75
Organic curly kale, organic shaved brussels sprouts, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, marcona almonds, manchego, and house-made lemon mustard vinaigrette
Marye's Gourmet Pizza
Consumer pic

SALADS

68 Degrees Kitchen

2401 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (380 reviews)
Takeout
Baby Kale Salad$14.75
Local farmer baby kale, crispy apple, walnuts, Prairie Breeze cheddar cheese and lemon dressing.
68 Degrees Kitchen
Main pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Domain II

3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KALE SALAD$5.50
Chopped kale, blueberries, mango, Roasted Sesame dressing, crunchy bubu arare (tiny baked rice crackers).
Sushi Zushi - Domain II

