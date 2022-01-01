Kale salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve kale salad
Patika
2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN
|Kale Harvest Salad
|$12.00
sweet potato, apple, cabbage, corn, goat cheese, tahini garlic dressing, sesame crunch
*vegetarian
Love Supreme Pizza Bar
2805 Manor Rd., Austin
|Kale & Quinoa Salad
|$13.00
seasonal roasted vegetables, grapes, pecans, honey-rosemary dressing
Little Ola's Biscuits
14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Austin
|Kale Salad
|$5.00
Kale, carrot, sorghum, benne seed tahini. 7oz
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
916 Springdale Road, Austin
|Side Kale Salad
|$4.00
Mixed with onion, carrots and white balsamic vinaigrette.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Poke-Poke
3100 S. Congress Ste. A, Austin
|Kale Side Salad
|$6.00
Small 16 oz of our classic kale salad
|Asian Kale Salad
|$10.00
A delicious fresh salad! Massaged Kale tossed with Avocado, Carrots, Mac Nuts, White + Green Onion, Shoyu Vinaigrette, Sesame seeds.
|Asian Kale Salad + Ahi Poke Topper
|$16.00
Our Kale Salad + Your choice of poke topper.. the PERFECTLY balance meal.
Bishop Cidercade
600 E Riverside Dr, Austin
|Green Machine Kale Salad
|$9.50
Shredded Kale Blend, Dried Cranberries, Salted Pepitas, Cherry Tomatoes, Crumbled Bacon, Diced Red Onions, Basil Vinaigrette, Shaved Parmesan Garnish
Pinthouse Brewing
2201 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
|Southwest Kale Salad
|$13.00
Baby kale, romaine lettuce, black-eyed peas, roasted corn, and cherry
tomatoes, finished with fresh herbs, serrano peppers, crumbled goat
cheese, and fresh avocado, served with an avocado vinaigrette.
Café No Sé
1603 S Congress Ave, Austin
|side kale salad
|$8.00
|shredded kale salad
|$11.00
cauliflower, crispy rice, currants, dill cucumber, sherry vinegar
Paperboy
1203 E 11th St, Austin
|Kale Salad
|$13.00
Braised Chickpeas, Shredded Kale, Roasted Sunflower Seeds, Basil Pesto (contains dairy), Soft-Boiled Egg, Parmesan, Crispy Sweet Potatoes
Loro Austin
2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Kale Salad
|$11.25
hazelnut, cabbage, dashi, mint
**dairy, soy, fish, msg
(can be made vegan without the dashi)
|TG Kale Salad
|$11.25
hazelnut, cabbage, dashi, mint
**dairy, soy, fish, msg
(can be made vegan without the dashi)
Moody's Kitchen + Bar
2530 Guadalupe Street, Austin
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$10.25
Kale, Toasted Croutons, Shaved Parmesan,
Capers, Red Onion, Light Caesar Dressing
ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Poke-Poke
2320 Hancock Dr, Austin
|Asian Kale Salad
|$10.00
A delicious fresh salad! Massaged Kale tossed with Avocado, Carrots, Mac Nuts, White + Green Onion, Shoyu Vinaigrette, Sesame seeds.
|Kale Side Salad
|$6.00
Small 16 oz of our classic kale salad
|Asian Kale Salad + Ahi Poke Topper
|$16.00
Our Kale Salad + Your choice of poke topper.. the PERFECTLY balance meal.
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Kale Salad
|$4.00
Texas curly kale with pecans, ginger, roasted Thai chilies, cranberries and sesame seeds with orange sesame dressing.
WRAPS • SALADS
Happy Foods
3012 Gonzales Street, Austin
|happy foods tender kale salad
|$7.50
tender kale with garlic oil, tomato, dried cranberry, rainbow quinoa, crispy shallot, spiced pecan, ginger-citrus vinaigrette
|de nada kale salad
|$8.50
tender kale with garlic oil, black bean + corn salsa, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, spiced pepita, chipotle-sunflower dressing
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Poke-Poke
9911 Brodie Ln Ste 800, Austin
|Kale Side Salad
|$6.00
Small 16 oz of our classic kale salad
|Asian Kale Salad
|$10.00
A delicious fresh salad! Massaged Kale tossed with Avocado, Carrots, Mac Nuts, White + Green Onion, Shoyu Vinaigrette, Sesame seeds.
|Asian Kale Salad + Ahi Poke Topper
|$16.00
Our Kale Salad + Your choice of poke topper.. the PERFECTLY balance meal.
Picnik
4801 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Curry Lime Kale Salad
|$17.00
Lacinato Kale . Curry Lime Dressing . Hard Boiled Egg . Pickled Onion . Apricot . Bell Pepper . Cucumber . Red Cabbage . Pepitas .
**contains seeds
Cenote
6214 Cameron Road, Austin
|Kale Salad
|$12.00
Kale, red onion, tomato, beets, goat cheese, avocado, and cilantro lime vinaigrette.
Henbit
111 Congress Ave suit 010, Austin
|Kale & Avocado Salad
|$11.00
Kale, Charred Kale, Smashed Avocado Dressing, Dried Currants, Crispy Quinoa, Pumpkin Seeds
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cenote
1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Kale Salad
|$10.00
Kale, red onion, tomato, beets, goat cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro lime vingaigrette
Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th Street, Austin
|KALE SALAD
|$5.50
Chopped kale, blueberries, mango, Roasted Sesame dressing, crunchy bubu arare (tiny baked rice crackers).
Uncle Nicky's
1123 East 11th Street, Austin
|Kale Salad
|$11.00
Dino kale, toasted pine nut, pecorino, lemon truffle honey vinaigrette
Marye's Gourmet Pizza
3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G, Austin
|KALE & BRUSSELS SPROUT Half Salad
|$9.75
Organic curly kale, organic shaved brussels sprouts, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, marcona almonds, manchego, and house-made lemon mustard vinaigrette
|KALE & BRUSSELS SPROUT Whole Salad
|$12.75
Organic curly kale, organic shaved brussels sprouts, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, marcona almonds, manchego, and house-made lemon mustard vinaigrette
SALADS
68 Degrees Kitchen
2401 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Baby Kale Salad
|$14.75
Local farmer baby kale, crispy apple, walnuts, Prairie Breeze cheddar cheese and lemon dressing.