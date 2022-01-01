Black bean burgers in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve black bean burgers
Dirty Martin's Place - NEW - 2808 Guadalupe St.
2808 Guadalupe St., Austin
|Dirty's Black Bean Burger
|$9.20
Black bean patty (vegan), chipotle mayo, avocado, Swiss cheese, tomato, cilantro
Vincent's on the Lake - 5973 Hiline Road
5973 Hiline Rd. BLDG 7, Austin
|Black Bean Burger
|$16.95
A seasoned black bean patty with cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles with a side of fries.
Toomey Tap Room
300 South Lamar BLVD, Austin
|Black Bean Veggie Burger
|$9.00
shredded lettuce, vitory sauce, tomato, onion, sliced avocado, cheddar cheese