Pork ribs in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve pork ribs
Gertrude's Restaurant at the BMA
10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore
|ED'S BBQ PORK BABY BACK RIBS
|$25.00
½ rack ribs, warm fingerling potato salad, stewed greens with black-eyed peas, cornbread & butter
NiHao Chinese Restaurant
2322 Boston Street, Baltimore
|Peter's Stone Pot Pork Rib Soup (for 4)
|$20.00
Chef’s Family style tender pork rib soup stewed with Lotus Roots, garnished with scallion.
|Osmanthus Honey Pork Ribs
|$13.00
Sweet and sour sauce braised tender pork ribs with dry Osmanthus/Ginger/Scallion.