Fish and chips in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve fish and chips
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Nick's Fish House
2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore
|Fresh Fish & Chips (Dinner)
|$21.00
crispy natty boh battered atlantic cod & tartar sauce w/ Chesapeake fries & coleslaw
FRENCH FRIES
Bondhouse Kitchen
701 S Bond St, Baltimore
|Maryland Blue Fish & Chips
|$24.00
Local Blue Catfish, Battered and Fried served with Crispy Potatoes, House made Tartar
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sal and Son's Seafood
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|FISH & CHIPS
|$12.50
Mama's On The Half Shell
2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Fish & Chips
|$24.00
Crispy beer battered cod
served with fries & slaw
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fishnet
520 Park Ave, Baltimore
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
The freshest cut of fish we can find, fried to a golden crisp, and served alongside a heaping mound of our hand-cut fries
Guilford Hall Brewery
1611 Guilford Ave, Baltimore
|FISH & CHIPS
|$18.00
English Bier Battered Cod, Frites, Spicy Tartar Sauce