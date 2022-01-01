Fish and chips in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants that serve fish and chips

Nick's Fish House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Nick's Fish House

2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3081 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Fish & Chips (Dinner)$21.00
crispy natty boh battered atlantic cod & tartar sauce w/ Chesapeake fries & coleslaw
More about Nick's Fish House
Tír Na Nóg image

 

Tír Na Nóg

201 E Pratt St,Fl 2, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$20.00
More about Tír Na Nóg
Bondhouse Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Bondhouse Kitchen

701 S Bond St, Baltimore

Avg 5 (296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Maryland Blue Fish & Chips$24.00
Local Blue Catfish, Battered and Fried served with Crispy Potatoes, House made Tartar
More about Bondhouse Kitchen
Sal and Son's Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sal and Son's Seafood

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (300 reviews)
Takeout
FISH & CHIPS$12.50
More about Sal and Son's Seafood
Consumer pic

 

Mama's On The Half Shell

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$24.00
Crispy beer battered cod
served with fries & slaw
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
Fish & Chips image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fishnet

520 Park Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$14.00
The freshest cut of fish we can find, fried to a golden crisp, and served alongside a heaping mound of our hand-cut fries
More about Fishnet
Item pic

 

Guilford Hall Brewery

1611 Guilford Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FISH & CHIPS$18.00
English Bier Battered Cod, Frites, Spicy Tartar Sauce
More about Guilford Hall Brewery

