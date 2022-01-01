Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny Rad's

2108 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1224 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip (Contains Dairy)$11.00
Spinach & Artichoke Dip, served warm w/ fried pita wedges, carrots & celery. (Contains dairy)
More about Johnny Rad's
GRILL

Happy Hour Heaven - Baltimore

1901 Gough St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
More about Happy Hour Heaven - Baltimore
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Earth, Wood & Fire - Baltimore

1407 Clarkview Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1326 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$10.25
served with housemade pita chips
More about Earth, Wood & Fire - Baltimore
Waterfront Hotel

1710 Thames Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ARTICHOKE & SPINACH DIP$16.00
More about Waterfront Hotel
QG's Clock Restoration Kitchen & Bar - Downtown Baltimore

31 S. Calvert Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach and Artichoke Dip$12.00
served with tortilla chips
More about QG's Clock Restoration Kitchen & Bar - Downtown Baltimore

