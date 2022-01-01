Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry shortcake in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

Golden West Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
VT Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake Stix$8.00
More about Golden West Cafe
The Corner Pantry image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Shortcake$9.00
ricotta biscuit, 'moonvalley farm' strawberries, whipped cream, orange zest
More about The Corner Pantry
Sally O's image

TAPAS

Sally O's

3531 Gough St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Shortcake$8.00
sugared strawberries, honey ice cream, & mint, on a buttermilk biscuit
More about Sally O's
Consumer pic

 

Vegan Juiceology

413 North Howard Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE$11.00
oat milk / strawberry / banana / vanilla vegan protein /dates
More about Vegan Juiceology
Blacksauce Kitchen image

 

Blacksauce Kitchen

401 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
strawberry shortcake$6.00
More about Blacksauce Kitchen

