Strawberry shortcake in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|VT Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake Stix
|$8.00
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Pantry
6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$9.00
ricotta biscuit, 'moonvalley farm' strawberries, whipped cream, orange zest
TAPAS
Sally O's
3531 Gough St, Baltimore
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$8.00
sugared strawberries, honey ice cream, & mint, on a buttermilk biscuit
Vegan Juiceology
413 North Howard Street, Baltimore
|STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
|$11.00
oat milk / strawberry / banana / vanilla vegan protein /dates