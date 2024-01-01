Chocolate fudge in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chocolate fudge
More about Mofongo Factory Restaurant
Mofongo Factory Restaurant
299 Hancock Street, Dorchester
|Chocolate fudged Cake
|$5.00
More about South End Buttery
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
314 Shawmut Avenue, Boston
|Chocolate Fudge Brownie
|$4.50
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.