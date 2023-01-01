Pastrami reuben in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve pastrami reuben
More about Cask 'n Flagon - Boston
Cask 'n Flagon - Boston
62 Brookline Ave, Boston
|Smoked Pastrami Reuben
|$19.99
House-smoked pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on rye
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.