Stuffed mushrooms in Boston

Boston restaurants that serve stuffed mushrooms
Venezia Restaurant
20 Ericsson Street, Dorchester
|Stuffed Mushrooms
|$17.00
Spinach and provolone cheese
Revival Cafe - Newbury
103 Newbury St., Boston
|June 8: Smoked Pork Belly or Stuffed Mushroom Caps (v)
|$0.00
Smoked Pork Belly or Stuffed Mushroom Caps (v): served with black eyed peas, celery root slaw + white chocolate apricot oatmeal cookies for dessert.
*Please inform us of any allergies in advance! All meals are sized to feed two people.
Not available for delivery.
Please email alec@revivalcafeandkitchen.com with any questions.
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.