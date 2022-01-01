Chocolate chip cookies in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Flint Kitchen + Bar
40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo
|Malted Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
Jim's SteakOut
2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda
|Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie
|$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
3094 Main Street, Buffalo
|Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie
|$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.
Bada Bing Bar&Grill
42 West Chippewa, Buffalo
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.99
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elmwood Taco & Subs
937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$7.25
Jim's SteakOut
4000 Seneca St, West Seneca
|Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie
|$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie & Ice Cream
|$6.89
Chocolate chip cookie dough layered thin onto a skillet and baked fresh. Topped with vanilla Ice cream, chocolate syrup and whip cream
Jim's SteakOut
194 Allen Street, Buffalo
|Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie
|$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.
Jim's SteakOut
3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst
|Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie
|$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie
|$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.
Jim's SteakOut
2952 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie
|$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
1 Delaware Road, Kenmore
|Cookie (Chocolate Chip)
|$2.75
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga
|Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie & Ice Cream
|$6.89
Chocolate chip cookie dough layered thin onto a skillet and baked fresh. Topped with vanilla Ice cream, chocolate syrup and whip cream
Jim's SteakOut
92 West Chippewa St, Buffalo
|Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie
|$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
938 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie
|$2.69
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.