Pies in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve pies
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
301 Franklin Street, Buffalo
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$7.00
Peanut butter cookie crust, peanut butter cream filling and dark chocolate ganache.
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
Fresh squeezed lime custard and graham cracker crust.
PIZZA
Bocce Club Pizza
235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Taco Pie Half
|$14.62
Spicy taco meat layered with a mixture of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with tomatoes — “Hot tamale” Add hot sauce .50
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Short Rib Shepherds Pie
|$20.50
Angus Short Rib, Vegetables, White Cheddar Mashed, Gravy, Cheddar.
|Choc Peanut Butter Pie
|$7.00
Oreo shell. Chocolate & Peanut Butter Mousse. Peanuts.
|Thanksgiving Shepherds Pie
|$17.50
Roasted Turkey, Gravy, Sausage Stuffing, White Cheddar Mashed, Vegetables, Cranberries, Frizzled Onions.
Mulberry Italian Ristorante
64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$6.99
graham crust, chocolate drizzle
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
|Mixed Berry Pie
|$7.00
|Banana Cream Pie
|$7.00
Macy’s Place Pizzeria
3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
|Large Scalloped Potatoes Pie
|$25.99
Scalloped Potatoes, Garlic Butter, Bacon, Cheeses, Chives, Side of Sour Cream
|Small Scalloped Potatoes Pie
|$20.99
|Fried Ravioli Square Pie
|$25.99
Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fried Raviolis
Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
8065 Main St, Williamsville
|Oreo Mousse Pie!
|$4.99
HAMBURGERS
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
|(to go) Chicken Pot Pie
|$9.00
Chicken, veggie, gravy, puff pastry
|(to go) Elote Pot Pie
|$9.00
roasted corn, jalapeño and garlic, in a creamy filling with cotija, cinlantro and potato, topped with puff pastry.
(vegetarian contains dairy)
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Spanakopita-(Spinach Pie)
|$8.99
Authentic Greek crispy and flaky phyllo dough swirl stuffed with spinach, feta cheese and herbs.
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Kid's Teeny Tomato Pie
|$7.50
Choice of cheese or cheese and pepperoni personal pizzas with a beverage in a take home kids cup.
|Snickers Pie
|$35.00
|Snickers Pie - Slice
|$6.50
Slice of Snickers Pie
FRENCH FRIES
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore
|Momma's Chicken Pot Pie
|$14.99
Your own personal sized puff pastry crust filled with a delicious creamy and chunky filling with chicken, peas, carrots, onion, and potatoes.
Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville
5601 Main Street, Williamsville
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$7.00
|Shepherd's Pie
|$18.00
Seasoned ground lamb with fresh assorted root vegetables topped with mashed potatoes and baked to perfection
|Gardner's Pie
|$15.00
(V) Lentils, tomatoes, aromatic root vegetables, simmered with red wine and fresh herbs, topped with a crispy parmesan potato crust
Towne Restaurant
186 Allen Street, Buffalo
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$7.50
Creamy peanut butter mousse and silky milk chocolate fill a chocolate cookie crust and are topped with chocolate, caramel Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and decadent peanut butter drizzle
The Pita Place
412 Evans St, Williamsville
|Lebanese Meat Pie
|$6.99
Ground beef sauteed with onions and spices
|Lebanese Spinach Pie
|$4.99
(V) Spinach, Onions & Spices
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Kensington Pizza
1463 Kensington Ave, Buffalo
|Sweet Potato Pie Small
|$3.00
Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery
930 Maple Road, Williamsville
|Pie Slice
|$6.50
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Pat's Pizzeria
544 Ontario Street, Buffalo
|Oreo Mousse Pie
|$5.50
|Reese's Peanut Butter Pie
|$5.50
Just Pizza & Wing Co.
5090 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
|MED Old Italian Sauce Pie
|$17.70
(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sauteed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage
|LG Old Italian Sauce Pie
|$22.50
(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sautéed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage