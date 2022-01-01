Pies in Buffalo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve pies

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

301 Franklin Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (10988 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Peanut Butter Pie$7.00
Peanut butter cookie crust, peanut butter cream filling and dark chocolate ganache.
Key Lime Pie$7.00
Fresh squeezed lime custard and graham cracker crust.
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Bocce Club Pizza image

PIZZA

Bocce Club Pizza

235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Pie Half$14.62
Spicy taco meat layered with a mixture of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with tomatoes — “Hot tamale” Add hot sauce .50
More about Bocce Club Pizza
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
G Iced Pumpkin Pie Latte$5.00
More about Spot Coffee
Item pic

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Shepherds Pie$20.50
Angus Short Rib, Vegetables, White Cheddar Mashed, Gravy, Cheddar.
Choc Peanut Butter Pie$7.00
Oreo shell. Chocolate & Peanut Butter Mousse. Peanuts.
Thanksgiving Shepherds Pie$17.50
Roasted Turkey, Gravy, Sausage Stuffing, White Cheddar Mashed, Vegetables, Cranberries, Frizzled Onions.
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
Mulberry Italian Ristorante image

 

Mulberry Italian Ristorante

64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna

Avg 4.3 (1561 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Peanut Butter Pie$6.99
graham crust, chocolate drizzle
More about Mulberry Italian Ristorante
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$7.00
Mixed Berry Pie$7.00
Banana Cream Pie$7.00
More about Creekview Restaurant
Item pic

 

Macy’s Place Pizzeria

3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Scalloped Potatoes Pie$25.99
Scalloped Potatoes, Garlic Butter, Bacon, Cheeses, Chives, Side of Sour Cream
Small Scalloped Potatoes Pie$20.99
Fried Ravioli Square Pie$25.99
Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fried Raviolis
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings

8065 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oreo Mousse Pie!$4.99
More about Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
Consumer pic

HAMBURGERS

Swan Street Diner

700 Swan St., Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (1289 reviews)
Takeout
(to go) Chicken Pot Pie$9.00
Chicken, veggie, gravy, puff pastry
(to go) Elote Pot Pie$9.00
roasted corn, jalapeño and garlic, in a creamy filling with cotija, cinlantro and potato, topped with puff pastry.
(vegetarian contains dairy)
More about Swan Street Diner
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spanakopita-(Spinach Pie)$8.99
Authentic Greek crispy and flaky phyllo dough swirl stuffed with spinach, feta cheese and herbs.
More about Mythos
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Teeny Tomato Pie$7.50
Choice of cheese or cheese and pepperoni personal pizzas with a beverage in a take home kids cup.
Snickers Pie$35.00
Snickers Pie - Slice$6.50
Slice of Snickers Pie
More about My Tomato Pie
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern

3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Momma's Chicken Pot Pie$14.99
Your own personal sized puff pastry crust filled with a delicious creamy and chunky filling with chicken, peas, carrots, onion, and potatoes.
More about Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville image

 

Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville

5601 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Pie$7.00
Shepherd's Pie$18.00
Seasoned ground lamb with fresh assorted root vegetables topped with mashed potatoes and baked to perfection
Gardner's Pie$15.00
(V) Lentils, tomatoes, aromatic root vegetables, simmered with red wine and fresh herbs, topped with a crispy parmesan potato crust
More about Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville
Towne Restaurant image

 

Towne Restaurant

186 Allen Street, Buffalo

Avg 3.9 (868 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Pie$7.50
Creamy peanut butter mousse and silky milk chocolate fill a chocolate cookie crust and are topped with chocolate, caramel Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and decadent peanut butter drizzle
More about Towne Restaurant
Lebanese Meat Pie image

 

The Pita Place

412 Evans St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lebanese Meat Pie$6.99
Ground beef sauteed with onions and spices
Lebanese Spinach Pie$4.99
(V) Spinach, Onions & Spices
More about The Pita Place
Consumer pic

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Kensington Pizza

1463 Kensington Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Pie Small$3.00
More about Kensington Pizza
Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery image

 

Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery

930 Maple Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pie Slice$6.50
More about Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery
Pat's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pat's Pizzeria

544 Ontario Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Oreo Mousse Pie$5.50
Reese's Peanut Butter Pie$5.50
More about Pat's Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Just Pizza & Wing Co.

5090 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MED Old Italian Sauce Pie$17.70
(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sauteed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage
LG Old Italian Sauce Pie$22.50
(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sautéed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage
More about Just Pizza & Wing Co.

