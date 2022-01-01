Clam chowder in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve clam chowder
Sebastians
555 Technology Square, Cambridge
|New England Clam Chowder - Bowl
|$3.15
Available on Fridays
|New England Clam Chowder - Cup
|$2.30
Available on Fridays
Puritan & Company
1166 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|clam chowder
|$13.00
clam chowder, green onion, potato, and applewood bacon topped off with clam fritters
contains dairy, alliums, and shellfish (none can be omitted)
The Hourly Oyster
15 Dunster Street, Cambridge
|Clam Chowder
|$10.00
Bacon, Seasoned Oyster Crackers
Charlie's Kitchen
10 Eliot Street, Cambridge
|HOMEMADE CLAM CHOWDER
|$10.00
ALLERGENS : DAIRY, SHELLFISH ( CLAM), WHEAT
ATWOOD'S TAVERN
877 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|New Deal Clam Chowder
|$10.00
creamy new england-style, bacon, oyster crackers
The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021
98 Winthrop St, Cambridge
|Clam Chowder
|$18.00
Our take on a classic made with New England clams with bacon, cream and potatoes. ( the chowder is freshly made for the day and nothing can be taken out of it)