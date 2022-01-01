Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve clam chowder

New England Clam Chowder - Bowl image

 

Sebastians

555 Technology Square, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder - Bowl$3.15
Available on Fridays
New England Clam Chowder - Cup$2.30
Available on Fridays
More about Sebastians
Item pic

 

Puritan & Company

1166 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (1233 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
clam chowder$13.00
clam chowder, green onion, potato, and applewood bacon topped off with clam fritters
contains dairy, alliums, and shellfish (none can be omitted)
More about Puritan & Company
Clam Chowder image

 

The Hourly Oyster

15 Dunster Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Chowder$10.00
Bacon, Seasoned Oyster Crackers
More about The Hourly Oyster
Charlie's Kitchen image

HAMBURGERS

Charlie's Kitchen

10 Eliot Street, Cambridge

Avg 3.9 (2564 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HOMEMADE CLAM CHOWDER$10.00
ALLERGENS : DAIRY, SHELLFISH ( CLAM), WHEAT
More about Charlie's Kitchen
ATWOOD'S TAVERN image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

ATWOOD'S TAVERN

877 Cambridge St, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1049 reviews)
Takeout
New Deal Clam Chowder$10.00
creamy new england-style, bacon, oyster crackers
More about ATWOOD'S TAVERN
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021

98 Winthrop St, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Chowder$18.00
Clam Chowder$18.00
Our take on a classic made with New England clams with bacon, cream and potatoes. ( the chowder is freshly made for the day and nothing can be taken out of it)
More about The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021

Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge

Veggie Burgers

Mussels

Chicken Shawarma

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Tzatziki

Quesadillas

Spaghetti

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1583 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston