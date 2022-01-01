Baked ziti in Charlotte
PIZZA • SALADS
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte
|Baked Ziti Siciliana
|$10.50
Ziti pasta mixed with tomato sauce, ricotta cheese & pieces of eggplant blanketed by mozzarella cheese
|Baked Ziti
|$10.50
Ziti pasta mixed with meat sauce & ricotta cheese blanketed by mozzarella cheese
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Baked Ziti
|$13.50
Homemade penne noodles, tossed in seasoned ricotta, marinara and mozzarella
Note: This item has a 12 minute prep time
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Pizza
7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill
|Baked Ziti
|$15.00
Penne, Marinara, Ricotta, Mozzarella.
|LS Baked Ziti
|$9.00
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino's Italian Restaurant
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|BAKED ZITI D
|$9.50
in tomato sauce , ricotta cheese , melted mozzarella, oven baked
|BAKED ZITI L
|$9.50
in tomato sauce , ricotta cheese , melted mozzarella, oven baked