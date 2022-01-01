Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baked ziti in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve baked ziti

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor image

PIZZA • SALADS

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor

7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baked Ziti Siciliana$10.50
Ziti pasta mixed with tomato sauce, ricotta cheese & pieces of eggplant blanketed by mozzarella cheese
Baked Ziti$10.50
Ziti pasta mixed with meat sauce & ricotta cheese blanketed by mozzarella cheese
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
Baked Ziti image

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baked Ziti$13.50
Homemade penne noodles, tossed in seasoned ricotta, marinara and mozzarella
Note: This item has a 12 minute prep time
More about The Bella Ciao
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baked Ziti$15.00
Penne, Marinara, Ricotta, Mozzarella.
LS Baked Ziti$9.00
More about Empire Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino's Italian Restaurant

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BAKED ZITI D$9.50
in tomato sauce , ricotta cheese , melted mozzarella, oven baked
BAKED ZITI L$9.50
in tomato sauce , ricotta cheese , melted mozzarella, oven baked
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Ziti$11.99
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria

