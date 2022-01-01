Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve penne

Wolfman Pizza image

PIZZA

Wolfman Pizza

8504 Park Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Penne Florentine$10.99
More about Wolfman Pizza
Cafe Monte image

 

Cafe Monte

6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Basil Pistou Penne$15.00
More about Cafe Monte
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor image

PIZZA • SALADS

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor

7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Penne Tomato Sauce$4.25
Penne Vodka Pie$23.00
Kids Penne Meatsauce$4.95
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
Penne alla Vodka Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Penne alla Vodka Pasta$15.50
Spicy tomato cream sauce, bacon, onion mix, garlic, basil
More about The Bella Ciao
Portofino's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino's Italian Restaurant

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PENNE AL SAMON D$10.50
Sauteed onions mushrooms pink creamy sauce
PENNE AL SAMON L$10.50
Sauteed onions mushrooms pink creamy sauce
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
Penne, Broccoli & Chicken image

 

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne alla Vodka - Family$27.00
Penne, Broccoli & Chicken$16.00
Roasted chicken breast, broccoli florets and penne pasta tossed in a delicate lemon cream sauce.
Kids Penne Butter$5.99
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Penne with Broccoli Garlic & Oil$10.99
Penne Bolognese$11.99
Penne Alla Vodka$11.99
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Wolfman Pizza image

PIZZA

Wolfman Pizza

106-B S Sharon Amity, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 reviews)
Takeout
Penne Florentine$10.99
More about Wolfman Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Zio Casual Italian- New

116 Middleton dr, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.3 (603 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Penne ala Vodka$15.00
Tomato, garlic, proscuitto, vodka, cream, parmesan and herbs.
More about Zio Casual Italian- New
Consumer pic

PIZZA

The Jimmy

2839 Selwyn Ave. Suite X, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne Norma$20.00
Penne pasta with roasted eggplant, mint, basil and eggplant pesto, Swiss chard, tomato and whipped ricotta
More about The Jimmy

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Chicken Salad

Garlic Knots

Cappuccino

Pork Belly

Cucumber Salad

Mussels

Kale Salad

Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston