Penne in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve penne
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
PIZZA • SALADS
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte
|Kids Penne Tomato Sauce
|$4.25
|Penne Vodka Pie
|$23.00
|Kids Penne Meatsauce
|$4.95
More about The Bella Ciao
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Penne alla Vodka Pasta
|$15.50
Spicy tomato cream sauce, bacon, onion mix, garlic, basil
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino's Italian Restaurant
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|PENNE AL SAMON D
|$10.50
Sauteed onions mushrooms pink creamy sauce
|PENNE AL SAMON L
|$10.50
Sauteed onions mushrooms pink creamy sauce
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte
|Penne alla Vodka - Family
|$27.00
|Penne, Broccoli & Chicken
|$16.00
Roasted chicken breast, broccoli florets and penne pasta tossed in a delicate lemon cream sauce.
|Kids Penne Butter
|$5.99
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Lorenzo's Pizzeria
16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|GF Penne with Broccoli Garlic & Oil
|$10.99
|Penne Bolognese
|$11.99
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$11.99
More about Zio Casual Italian- New
PIZZA • PASTA
Zio Casual Italian- New
116 Middleton dr, CHARLOTTE
|Penne ala Vodka
|$15.00
Tomato, garlic, proscuitto, vodka, cream, parmesan and herbs.