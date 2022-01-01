Prime ribs in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve prime ribs
Carson's Ribs
465 East Illinois St, Chicago
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$25.00
slow roasted overnight...served until we run out, includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Trivoli Tavern
114 N Green St, Chicago
|Shaved Prime Rib Sandwich
|$26.95
Cherry peppers, Swiss cheese, Italian bread. Au jus and creamy horseradish served on the side.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Sociale Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|Smoked Prime Rib Dip
|$22.00
BBQ dry rub, caramelized onions, horseradish cream, brioche bun
Choice of fries, house made chips or side salad.
*$4 upcharge for Truffle Fries
Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
1061 West Madison Street, Chicago
|PRIME RIB SANDWICH
|$18.00
SALADS
Savannah Supper Club
2116 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Prime Rib
|$32.00
Slow roasted prime rib, loaded baked potato, au jus, horseradish cream
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Crosby's Kitchen
3455 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Prime Rib Fridays!
|$100.00
2 12oz cuts of prime rib + wrightwood salad + mashed potatoes + iron skillet cornbread. Only available on Fridays!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Gilt Bar
230 W Kinzie Street, Chicago
|Prime Rib French Dip
|$26.95
Shaved thin with swiss. Served with au jus and creamy horseradish on the side.
Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN
455 West North Avenue, Chicago
|PRIME RIB SANDWICH
|$18.00