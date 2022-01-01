Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve prime ribs

Item pic

 

Carson's Ribs

465 East Illinois St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prime Rib Sandwich$25.00
slow roasted overnight...served until we run out, includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable
More about Carson's Ribs
6d360831-b52f-474b-b7d8-e1cf9f174890 image

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Trivoli Tavern

114 N Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Shaved Prime Rib Sandwich$26.95
Cherry peppers, Swiss cheese, Italian bread. Au jus and creamy horseradish served on the side.
More about Trivoli Tavern
Sociale Chicago image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Sociale Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Prime Rib Dip$22.00
BBQ dry rub, caramelized onions, horseradish cream, brioche bun
Choice of fries, house made chips or side salad.
*$4 upcharge for Truffle Fries
More about Sociale Chicago
Consumer pic

 

Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop

1061 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PRIME RIB SANDWICH$18.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
Savannah Supper Club image

SALADS

Savannah Supper Club

2116 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prime Rib$32.00
Slow roasted prime rib, loaded baked potato, au jus, horseradish cream
More about Savannah Supper Club
Crosby's Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Crosby's Kitchen

3455 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Prime Rib Fridays!$100.00
2 12oz cuts of prime rib + wrightwood salad + mashed potatoes + iron skillet cornbread. Only available on Fridays!
More about Crosby's Kitchen
Prime Rib French Dip image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Gilt Bar

230 W Kinzie Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (9309 reviews)
Takeout
Prime Rib French Dip$26.95
Shaved thin with swiss. Served with au jus and creamy horseradish on the side.
More about Gilt Bar
Banner pic

 

Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN

455 West North Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PRIME RIB SANDWICH$18.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN
The Fireplace Inn image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Fireplace Inn

1448 N Wells St., Chicago

Avg 3.7 (1336 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ultimate Prime Rib Sandwich$16.50
Sliced Prime Rib of Beef served on Garlic Bread with Mozzarella cheese
More about The Fireplace Inn

