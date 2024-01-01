Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp soup in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve shrimp soup

Consumer pic

 

Collaboration Cafe 2

8430 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SOUP SPECIAL-CHICKEN & SHRIMP WONTON$4.00
CHICKEN & SHRIMP WONTON SOUP
Broth, Shredded Chicken, Carrots, Cabbage & Shrimp Wonton
More about Collaboration Cafe 2
Main pic

 

Yummy Yummy Noodles - 2334 S Wentworth Ave Ste 105

2334 S Wentworth Ave Ste 105, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup 新虾云吞面$8.50
Note: Our wontons have pork and shrimp inside.
More about Yummy Yummy Noodles - 2334 S Wentworth Ave Ste 105
BG pic

 

Meson Del Taco

3144 N Narragansett Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CALDO MIXTO (SHRIMP & FISH SOUP)$15.25
CALDO DE CAMARON (SHRIMP SOUP)$15.25
More about Meson Del Taco
La Cantina Grill image

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Delivery
Cup Shrimp Soup$6.95
Bowl Shrimp Soup$17.95
More about La Cantina Grill
Item pic

 

NoodleBird - 2957 West Diversey Avenue

2957 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coconut Shrimp Noodle Soup$16.00
Mung bean vermicelli noodles, Oiishi shrimp and greens in a light and savory shrimp/coconut broth, with corn, jalapeño, cabbage, cilantro and lime, topped with chili oil.
Contains: shrimp, coconut
Gluten Free
More about NoodleBird - 2957 West Diversey Avenue
Main pic

 

Food For Thought - US Cellular -

8410 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SOUP SPECIAL-CHICKEN & SHRIMP WONTON$4.00
CHICKEN & SHRIMP WONTON SOUP
Broth, Shredded Chicken, Shrimp Wonton, Cabbage & Carrots
More about Food For Thought - US Cellular -
Consumer pic

 

Pho No.1 Brewing Co. - 7958 W Belmont Ave

7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
80: shrimp hot spicy sour soup$14.99
More about Pho No.1 Brewing Co. - 7958 W Belmont Ave

