Shrimp soup in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve shrimp soup
More about Collaboration Cafe 2
Collaboration Cafe 2
8430 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago
|SOUP SPECIAL-CHICKEN & SHRIMP WONTON
|$4.00
CHICKEN & SHRIMP WONTON SOUP
Broth, Shredded Chicken, Carrots, Cabbage & Shrimp Wonton
More about Yummy Yummy Noodles - 2334 S Wentworth Ave Ste 105
Yummy Yummy Noodles - 2334 S Wentworth Ave Ste 105
2334 S Wentworth Ave Ste 105, Chicago
|Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup 新虾云吞面
|$8.50
Note: Our wontons have pork and shrimp inside.
More about Meson Del Taco
Meson Del Taco
3144 N Narragansett Ave, Chicago
|CALDO MIXTO (SHRIMP & FISH SOUP)
|$15.25
|CALDO DE CAMARON (SHRIMP SOUP)
|$15.25
More about La Cantina Grill
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|Cup Shrimp Soup
|$6.95
|Bowl Shrimp Soup
|$17.95
More about NoodleBird - 2957 West Diversey Avenue
NoodleBird - 2957 West Diversey Avenue
2957 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago
|Coconut Shrimp Noodle Soup
|$16.00
Mung bean vermicelli noodles, Oiishi shrimp and greens in a light and savory shrimp/coconut broth, with corn, jalapeño, cabbage, cilantro and lime, topped with chili oil.
Contains: shrimp, coconut
Gluten Free
More about Food For Thought - US Cellular -
Food For Thought - US Cellular -
8410 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago
|SOUP SPECIAL-CHICKEN & SHRIMP WONTON
|$4.00
CHICKEN & SHRIMP WONTON SOUP
Broth, Shredded Chicken, Shrimp Wonton, Cabbage & Carrots