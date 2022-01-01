Taquitos in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos image

 

Way Out

3213 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taquitos$10.00
Seasoned Beef - Radicchio - Pepper Jack - Charred Serrano Salsa - Cilantro Lime Crema (Vegetarian option available)
More about Way Out
Item pic

TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

ATX Bodega

2301 Foster Avenue Chicago 60625, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (205 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shredded Chicken, Potato & Cheese Homemade Taquito$4.95
Crispy fried tacos stuffed with shredded chicken, creamy potatoes and a blend of cheddar & jack cheese. Loaded up with chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, pickled onions & cilantro.
Potato & Cheese Homemade Taquitos 4 Pack$12.95
Crispy fried tacos stuffed with creamy potatoes and a blend of cheddar and jack cheese. Loaded up with chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, pickled onions & cilantro. (4 pack)
Shredded Chicken, Potato & Cheese Homemade Taquitos 4 Pack$14.95
Crispy fried tacos stuffed with shredded chicken, creamy potatoes and a blend of cheddar & jack cheese. Loaded up with chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, pickled onions & cilantro. (4 pack)
More about ATX Bodega
Item pic

 

Tatas Tacos - Six Corners

4929 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Potato Taquitos$12.00
Order of four, topped with salsa verde, crema, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo.
More about Tatas Tacos - Six Corners
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mixteco Mexican Grill

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1341 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Crispy Taquitos$10.99
Three pieces made with skirt steak, onions, peppers and cheese, all wrapped up and fried to crispy perfection. The ultimate appetizer or game day snack!
Crispy Chicken Taquitos$12.99
Three crisp-fried corn tortillas filled with chipotle-chicken, topped with fresco-cotija cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with cilantro-lime rice & refried beans.
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Happy Camper

1209 North Wells St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taquitos$12.00
Five fried taquitos filled with Pork and Potatoes. Topped with Guac, Cheddar, and Pico de Gallo.
More about Happy Camper
Item pic

 

Tatas Tacos - Portage Park

5700 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Potato Taquitos$12.00
Order of four, topped with salsa verde, crema, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo.
More about Tatas Tacos - Portage Park
Item pic

 

La Josie

740 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2512 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taquitos dorados Pollo$19.00
three crispy taquitos, oven roasted amish chicken, molcajete salsa refried beans, pico de gallo, napa cabbage slaw, crema, queso fresco ,
Contains: Dairy , gluten .
Taquitos dorados Papa con queso$17.00
three crispy potatoes cheese taquitos, chile serrano, avocado salsa fresca , refried beans, pico de gallo, napa cabbage slaw, crema, queso fresco .
contains: Dairy , gluten .
More about La Josie
Item pic

 

Mixteco Mexican Grill

1209 North Noble Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Crispy Taquitos$10.99
Three pieces made with skirt steak, onions, peppers and cheese, all wrapped up and fried to crispy perfection. The ultimate appetizer or game day snack!
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
Item pic

TACOS

Tatas Tacos Lakeview

2826 N. LINCOLN AVE., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Potato Taquitos$12.00
Order of four, topped with salsa verde, crema, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo.
More about Tatas Tacos Lakeview
5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria image

 

5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria

1758 W 18th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ahogados Taquitos Chicken$9.75
Ahogados Taquitos Chicken$10.75
More about 5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria

