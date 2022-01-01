Taquitos in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve taquitos
Way Out
3213 W Armitage, Chicago
|Taquitos
|$10.00
Seasoned Beef - Radicchio - Pepper Jack - Charred Serrano Salsa - Cilantro Lime Crema (Vegetarian option available)
TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
ATX Bodega
2301 Foster Avenue Chicago 60625, Chicago
|Shredded Chicken, Potato & Cheese Homemade Taquito
|$4.95
Crispy fried tacos stuffed with shredded chicken, creamy potatoes and a blend of cheddar & jack cheese. Loaded up with chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, pickled onions & cilantro.
|Potato & Cheese Homemade Taquitos 4 Pack
|$12.95
Crispy fried tacos stuffed with creamy potatoes and a blend of cheddar and jack cheese. Loaded up with chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, pickled onions & cilantro. (4 pack)
|Shredded Chicken, Potato & Cheese Homemade Taquitos 4 Pack
|$14.95
Crispy fried tacos stuffed with shredded chicken, creamy potatoes and a blend of cheddar & jack cheese. Loaded up with chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, pickled onions & cilantro. (4 pack)
Tatas Tacos - Six Corners
4929 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Fried Potato Taquitos
|$12.00
Order of four, topped with salsa verde, crema, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo.
BURRITOS • TACOS
Mixteco Mexican Grill
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Carne Asada Crispy Taquitos
|$10.99
Three pieces made with skirt steak, onions, peppers and cheese, all wrapped up and fried to crispy perfection. The ultimate appetizer or game day snack!
|Crispy Chicken Taquitos
|$12.99
Three crisp-fried corn tortillas filled with chipotle-chicken, topped with fresco-cotija cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with cilantro-lime rice & refried beans.
Happy Camper
1209 North Wells St, Chicago
|Taquitos
|$12.00
Five fried taquitos filled with Pork and Potatoes. Topped with Guac, Cheddar, and Pico de Gallo.
Tatas Tacos - Portage Park
5700 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Fried Potato Taquitos
|$12.00
Order of four, topped with salsa verde, crema, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo.
La Josie
740 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Taquitos dorados Pollo
|$19.00
three crispy taquitos, oven roasted amish chicken, molcajete salsa refried beans, pico de gallo, napa cabbage slaw, crema, queso fresco ,
Contains: Dairy , gluten .
|Taquitos dorados Papa con queso
|$17.00
three crispy potatoes cheese taquitos, chile serrano, avocado salsa fresca , refried beans, pico de gallo, napa cabbage slaw, crema, queso fresco .
contains: Dairy , gluten .
Mixteco Mexican Grill
1209 North Noble Street, Chicago
|Carne Asada Crispy Taquitos
|$10.99
Three pieces made with skirt steak, onions, peppers and cheese, all wrapped up and fried to crispy perfection. The ultimate appetizer or game day snack!
TACOS
Tatas Tacos Lakeview
2826 N. LINCOLN AVE., Chicago
|Fried Potato Taquitos
|$12.00
Order of four, topped with salsa verde, crema, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo.
5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria
1758 W 18th Street, Chicago
|Ahogados Taquitos Chicken
|$9.75
