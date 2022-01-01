Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
Crispy romaine topped with fried chicken tenders, diced celery and carrot, house croutons and drizzled with ranch dressing.
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Homeslice Pizza

938 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (7596 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
Buffalo-style chicken, fresh romaine, cucumbers, carrot threads, tomatoes, croutons, red peppers, red onions, tortilla strips & our bleu cheese dressing
More about Homeslice Pizza
Headquarters Beercade image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Headquarters Beercade

213 W Institute Place, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
romaine, red onion, tomato, bleu cheese
More about Headquarters Beercade
Item pic

 

The Wild Goose

4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Blue Chicken Salad$11.00
Breaded Boneless Buffalo Chicken Bites with Lettuce, Celery, Carrots, Red Onion and Blue Cheese Dressing.
More about The Wild Goose
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dakota 94

5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
More about Dakota 94
The Rambler Kitchen + Tap image

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Rambler Kitchen + Tap

4128 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (283 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken, iceberg and romaine lettuce, red onion, cheddar, celery, tomato, carrots, cucumber, and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant

2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.75
grilled chicken, romaine, tomatoes, carrots, celery, crispy onions, crumbled bleu cheese
More about O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Paradise Park

1913 West North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1401 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
Buffalo-style chicken, fresh romaine, cucumbers, carrot threads, tomatoes, croutons, red peppers, red onions, tortilla strips & our bleu cheese dressing
More about Paradise Park
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mac's Wood Grilled

1801 West Division St, Chicago

Avg 3 (197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Buffalo chicken, hickory-smoked peppered bacon, blue cheese crumbles, spring mix, sweet corn, red onions, tomatoes, ranch dressing.
More about Mac's Wood Grilled
Kitchen 17 image

 

Kitchen 17

2554-2556 W Diversey Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.00
A Jumbo House Salad Plus Spinach and Breaded, Choice of Fried Cauliflower or Fried Chicken Seitan. Dressed with House Ranch and Buffalo
More about Kitchen 17
Buffalo Chicken Salad image

WRAPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Houndstooth Saloon

3369 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1962 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Romaine, buffalo fried chicken, bleu cheese, cheddar croutons, carrot ribbons, tomato, red onion, celery, Bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
More about Houndstooth Saloon
Item pic

 

Bluebird

2863 N. Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.95
Roasted chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with blue cheese crumbles, red onion, roma tomato, and greens tossed in buttermilk ranch.
More about Bluebird

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Chicken Sandwiches

Baklava

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Pizza Puff

Karaage

Whitefish Salad

Fish Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston