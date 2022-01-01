Buffalo chicken salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Crispy romaine topped with fried chicken tenders, diced celery and carrot, house croutons and drizzled with ranch dressing.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Homeslice Pizza
938 W Webster Ave, Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Buffalo-style chicken, fresh romaine, cucumbers, carrot threads, tomatoes, croutons, red peppers, red onions, tortilla strips & our bleu cheese dressing
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Headquarters Beercade
213 W Institute Place, Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
romaine, red onion, tomato, bleu cheese
The Wild Goose
4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Buffalo Blue Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Breaded Boneless Buffalo Chicken Bites with Lettuce, Celery, Carrots, Red Onion and Blue Cheese Dressing.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dakota 94
5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$16.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
4128 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken, iceberg and romaine lettuce, red onion, cheddar, celery, tomato, carrots, cucumber, and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant
2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$16.75
grilled chicken, romaine, tomatoes, carrots, celery, crispy onions, crumbled bleu cheese
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Paradise Park
1913 West North Ave, Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Buffalo-style chicken, fresh romaine, cucumbers, carrot threads, tomatoes, croutons, red peppers, red onions, tortilla strips & our bleu cheese dressing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mac's Wood Grilled
1801 West Division St, Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Buffalo chicken, hickory-smoked peppered bacon, blue cheese crumbles, spring mix, sweet corn, red onions, tomatoes, ranch dressing.
Kitchen 17
2554-2556 W Diversey Ave., Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.00
A Jumbo House Salad Plus Spinach and Breaded, Choice of Fried Cauliflower or Fried Chicken Seitan. Dressed with House Ranch and Buffalo
WRAPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Houndstooth Saloon
3369 N Clark St, Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Romaine, buffalo fried chicken, bleu cheese, cheddar croutons, carrot ribbons, tomato, red onion, celery, Bleu cheese or ranch dressing.