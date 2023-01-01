White pizza in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve white pizza
PIZZA
Green Street Local
130 S Green St, Chicago
|WHITE PIZZA
|$21.00
Smoked Provolone, White Cheddar, Ricotta Salata, Parmesan, Caramelized Onion &
Oregano. Serves 4.
Palestina Pizza - 6632 N Clark
6632 N Clark, Chicago
|14" NY Style White Pizza
|$11.99
NY Italian-style pizza that does not use tomato sauce. The pizza generally consists of pizza dough, olive oil, garlic, Mozzarella cheese and Ricotta
|12" NY Style White Pizza
|$8.99
NY Italian-style pizza that does not use tomato sauce. The pizza generally consists of pizza dough, olive oil, garlic, Mozzarella cheese and Ricotta
|10" NY Style White Pizza
|$6.99
NY Italian-style pizza that does not use tomato sauce. The pizza generally consists of pizza dough, olive oil, garlic, Mozzarella cheese and Ricotta
PIZZA
Coalfire - Grand Ave
1321 W. Grand Ave, Chicago
|White Pizza
|$20.00
Mozzarella, Cream, Garlic, Basil, Whipped Ricotta
|Black & White Pizza
|$22.00
Oven Roasted Tomato Sauce, Black Garlic, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Chive
Paddy Long's Beer and Bacon Pub
1028 W. Diversey Parkway, Chicago
|White Pizza
|$28.00
16" Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Cracked Black Pepper, Garlic, Olive Oil
Pazza Pizza
1543 North Sedgwick Street, Chicago
|White Spinach Pizza
|$0.00
White garlic basil sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms.
PIZZA
Coalfire - Southport Ave
3707 N. Southport Ave, Chicago
|Black & White Pizza
|$22.00
roasted tomato sauce, black garlic, mozzarella, goat cheese, chive
|Black & White Pizza + 2015 Fattoria Del Cerro Chianti Red Wine Bottle
|$32.00
roasted tomato sauce, black garlic, mozzarella, goat cheese, chive
|White Pizza + 2015 Fattoria Del Cerro Chianti Red Wine Bottle
|$32.00
olive oil, mozzarella, garlic, oregano, fresh basil, whipped ricotta