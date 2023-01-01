Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve white pizza

Green Street Local image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Green Street Local

130 S Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (783 reviews)
Takeout
WHITE PIZZA$21.00
Smoked Provolone, White Cheddar, Ricotta Salata, Parmesan, Caramelized Onion &
Oregano. Serves 4.
More about Green Street Local
Consumer pic

 

Palestina Pizza - 6632 N Clark

6632 N Clark, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
14" NY Style White Pizza$11.99
NY Italian-style pizza that does not use tomato sauce. The pizza generally consists of pizza dough, olive oil, garlic, Mozzarella cheese and Ricotta
12" NY Style White Pizza$8.99
NY Italian-style pizza that does not use tomato sauce. The pizza generally consists of pizza dough, olive oil, garlic, Mozzarella cheese and Ricotta
10" NY Style White Pizza$6.99
NY Italian-style pizza that does not use tomato sauce. The pizza generally consists of pizza dough, olive oil, garlic, Mozzarella cheese and Ricotta
More about Palestina Pizza - 6632 N Clark
4716fa8c-3a80-45e7-9aff-01e60ed9ba3b image

PIZZA

Coalfire - Grand Ave

1321 W. Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1212 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
White Pizza$20.00
Mozzarella, Cream, Garlic, Basil, Whipped Ricotta
Black & White Pizza$22.00
Oven Roasted Tomato Sauce, Black Garlic, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Chive
More about Coalfire - Grand Ave
White Pizza image

 

Paddy Long's Beer and Bacon Pub

1028 W. Diversey Parkway, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Pizza$28.00
16" Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Cracked Black Pepper, Garlic, Olive Oil
More about Paddy Long's Beer and Bacon Pub
Item pic

 

Pazza Pizza

1543 North Sedgwick Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
White Spinach Pizza$0.00
White garlic basil sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms.
More about Pazza Pizza
Black & White Pizza image

PIZZA

Coalfire - Southport Ave

3707 N. Southport Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Black & White Pizza$22.00
roasted tomato sauce, black garlic, mozzarella, goat cheese, chive
Black & White Pizza + 2015 Fattoria Del Cerro Chianti Red Wine Bottle$32.00
roasted tomato sauce, black garlic, mozzarella, goat cheese, chive
White Pizza + 2015 Fattoria Del Cerro Chianti Red Wine Bottle$32.00
olive oil, mozzarella, garlic, oregano, fresh basil, whipped ricotta
More about Coalfire - Southport Ave

