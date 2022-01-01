Singapore noodles in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve singapore noodles
Rise Shine Restaurant
756 West Webster Avenue, Chicago
|Singapore Noodles
|$15.00
yellow curry stir fried with cabbage, carrots, red onions, and snow peas and egg
BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
3313 N Clark St, Chicago
|Singapore Noodles
|$13.95
Rice vermicelli noodles and scrambled egg stir fried with carrot, onion, scallion, and a dash of curry powder.
|Singapore Noodles Lunch
|$10.99
