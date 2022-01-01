Singapore noodles in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rise Shine Restaurant

756 West Webster Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Singapore Noodles$15.00
yellow curry stir fried with cabbage, carrots, red onions, and snow peas and egg
Item pic

 

BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar

3313 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Singapore Noodles$13.95
Rice vermicelli noodles and scrambled egg stir fried with carrot, onion, scallion, and a dash of curry powder.
Singapore Noodles Lunch$10.99
Rice vermicelli noodles and scrambled egg stir fried with carrot, onion, scallion, and a dash of curry powder.
