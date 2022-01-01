Gyoza in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve gyoza
Kaze Sushi & Thai
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Gyoza (5 pc)
|$7.00
fried chicken dumplings served with pot sticker sauce
Enso Sushi Bar
1613 North Damen Avenue, Chicago
|Chicken Gyoza
|$11.00
5 pcs ground chicken, cabbage, onion, sesame oil, citrus sauce, scallions
|Vegetable Gyoza
|$11.00
5 pcs soy protein, garlic, carrots, cabbage, chives, noodles & citrus sauce, scallions
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Gyoza (5)
|$5.95
Japanese pork Dumplings lightly steamed and then pan-fried for added flavor with sesame chili sauce.
Nori Sushi Chicago
1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Gyoza
|$9.00
6 pcs of Japanese style pan-fried chicken and vegetable dumpling with dipping sauce.
|Veggie Gyoza Soup
|$6.00
|Gyoza Soup
|$6.00
Fried chicken gyoza, tofu, scallions, and seaweed in miso broth
TenGoku
651 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago
|Gyoza
|$8.00
pan fried beef and vegetable Japanese dumpling
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Wicker Park
1482 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Pork Gyoza
|$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
|Vegetable Gyoza
|$5.50
餃子（野菜） Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with vegetables, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
Poke Poke
1100 W Madison St, Chicago
|Gyoza
|$6.50
Pork or Vegetable steamed dumplings with ponzu sauce
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Veggie Gyoza
|$6.00
Pan fried dumplings filled with minced vegetables. Served with special soy-based sauce on the side.
Gyuro Ramen
171 North Aberdeen Street, Chicago
|Vegetable Gyoza (Vegetarian)
|$6.95
Japanese style vegetable dumplings served in deep-fried or steamed
|Pork Gyoza
|$6.95
Japanese style pork dumplings served in deep-fried or steamed
TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Wasabi
2101 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Hanetsuki Pork Gyoza
|$10.00
house made dumplings, Berkshire pork, cabbage, scallion, soy vinegar dipping
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Gyoza (5)
|$6.75
Japanese pork dumplings lightly steamed and then pan-fried for added flavor. Served in our own sesame chili sauce.
Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill
1751 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|Gyoza
|$8.50
Choice of pan fried or deep fried chicken dumplings.
AMORE
3715 North Halstead Street, Chicago
|Vegetable Gyoza (5 pcs)
|$7.00
Pan grilled vegetable potstickers
|Chicken Gyoza (5 pcs)
|$7.95
Pan grilled chicken potstickers
NOODLES
Vegan Plate
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|Curry Gyoza
|$8.95
Steamed veggie dumplings, salsa, carrot, red cabbage and cilantro in green curry. Served 6 pcs.
|Gluten Free Gyoza
|$7.50
|Sweet Chili Gyoza
|$7.95
Deep fried veggie dumplings topped with sweet chili sauce and cilantro. Served 6 pcs.
Poke Poke
118 S Wabash Ave., Chicago
|Vegetable Gyoza
|$6.50
|Pork Gyoza
|$6.00
Pork or Vegetable steamed dumplings with ponzu sauce
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Lincoln Park
1538 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Pork Gyoza
|$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
RAMEN
Menya Goku
2207 W Montrose Ave, Chicago
|Gyoza Dumpling
|$10.00
berkshire pork, veggie, soy vinegar sauce
Umami Burger
1480 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|Krispy Chicken Gyoza
|$6.00
Chicken Gyoza with Green Onions served with a side of Gyoza Sauce (4 pieces)
BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
3313 N Clark St, Chicago
|Emerald Gyoza (V)
|$8.95
Pan-fried edamame & mixed vegetable dumplings, whiskey soy & wasabi aioli. (Vegetarian)
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|VEGETABLE GYOZA
|$6.00
Fried vege-dumplings Served with Shoyu dipping sauce.
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Kale Gyoza
|$8.00
Homemade kale, spinach, and chicken, deep fried; served w/ sweet black soy sauce.
|Gyoza
|$7.00
5 pieces pan fried or deep-fried Pork dumplings.
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Takeya
819 W Fulton Market, Chicago
|Pork Gyoza Dumplings
|$10.00
Berkshire pork, cabbage and
scallions, served with red miso
vinaigrette
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|Gyoza
|$6.25
choice of fried, pan fried or steamed chicken dumplings served with shoyu
|(Tray)Gyoza
|$25.00
[Serves 10 : 25pcs]choice of fried, pan fried or steamed chicken dumplings served with shoyu
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hot Woks Cool Sushi
2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Gyoza (5)
|$6.15
Delicate Japanese pork dumplings lightly steamed and then pan-fried for added flavor. Served in our own sesame chili sauce.
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago
|Gyoza sauce
|$1.00
|Gyoza
|$3.95
Japanese style dumplings with thin square shape wheat dough shells stuffed with ground pork and minced scallion, cilantro, garlic all deep fried
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Gyoza
|$6.25
choice of fried, pan fried or steamed chicken dumplings served with shoyu
Umami Burger
945 W. Randolph St., Chicago
|Krispy Chicken Gyoza
|$6.00
Chicken Gyoza with Green Onions served with a side of Gyoza Sauce (4 pieces)
