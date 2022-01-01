Gyoza in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve gyoza

Consumer pic

 

Kaze Sushi & Thai

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza (5 pc)$7.00
fried chicken dumplings served with pot sticker sauce
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai
Consumer pic

 

Enso Sushi Bar

1613 North Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Gyoza$11.00
5 pcs ground chicken, cabbage, onion, sesame oil, citrus sauce, scallions
Vegetable Gyoza$11.00
5 pcs soy protein, garlic, carrots, cabbage, chives, noodles & citrus sauce, scallions
More about Enso Sushi Bar
Gyoza (5) image

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza (5)$5.95
Japanese pork Dumplings lightly steamed and then pan-fried for added flavor with sesame chili sauce.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Gyoza image

 

Nori Sushi Chicago

1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza$9.00
6 pcs of Japanese style pan-fried chicken and vegetable dumpling with dipping sauce.
Veggie Gyoza Soup$6.00
Gyoza Soup$6.00
Fried chicken gyoza, tofu, scallions, and seaweed in miso broth
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
Gyoza image

 

TenGoku

651 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza$8.00
pan fried beef and vegetable Japanese dumpling
More about TenGoku
Pork Gyoza image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Wicker Park

1482 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2637 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Gyoza$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
Vegetable Gyoza$5.50
餃子（野菜） Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with vegetables, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Wicker Park
Item pic

 

Poke Poke

1100 W Madison St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza$6.50
Pork or Vegetable steamed dumplings with ponzu sauce
More about Poke Poke
Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Gyoza$6.00
Pan fried dumplings filled with minced vegetables. Served with special soy-based sauce on the side.
More about Talay
Item pic

 

Gyuro Ramen

171 North Aberdeen Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Gyoza (Vegetarian)$6.95
Japanese style vegetable dumplings served in deep-fried or steamed
Pork Gyoza$6.95
Japanese style pork dumplings served in deep-fried or steamed
More about Gyuro Ramen
Item pic

 

Glaze

2537 S Wabash Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Gyoza$4.00
More about Glaze
Ramen Wasabi image

TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Wasabi

2101 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (2039 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hanetsuki Pork Gyoza$10.00
house made dumplings, Berkshire pork, cabbage, scallion, soy vinegar dipping
More about Ramen Wasabi
Crispy Gyoza image

 

Glaze

850 W Superior St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Gyoza$4.00
More about Glaze
3da03d50-bafc-4abc-b73a-92991b0dfe0b image

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gyoza (5)$6.75
Japanese pork dumplings lightly steamed and then pan-fried for added flavor. Served in our own sesame chili sauce.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
Gyoza image

 

Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill

1751 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gyoza$8.50
Choice of pan fried or deep fried chicken dumplings.
More about Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill
Item pic

 

AMORE

3715 North Halstead Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Gyoza (5 pcs)$7.00
Pan grilled vegetable potstickers
Chicken Gyoza (5 pcs)$7.95
Pan grilled chicken potstickers
More about AMORE
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Gyoza$8.95
Steamed veggie dumplings, salsa, carrot, red cabbage and cilantro in green curry. Served 6 pcs.
Gluten Free Gyoza$7.50
Sweet Chili Gyoza$7.95
Deep fried veggie dumplings topped with sweet chili sauce and cilantro. Served 6 pcs.
More about Vegan Plate
Item pic

 

Poke Poke

118 S Wabash Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Gyoza$6.50
Pork Gyoza$6.00
Pork or Vegetable steamed dumplings with ponzu sauce
More about Poke Poke
Pork Gyoza image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Lincoln Park

1538 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Gyoza$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Lincoln Park
Menya Goku image

RAMEN

Menya Goku

2207 W Montrose Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza Dumpling$10.00
berkshire pork, veggie, soy vinegar sauce
More about Menya Goku
Item pic

 

Umami Burger

1480 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Krispy Chicken Gyoza$6.00
Chicken Gyoza with Green Onions served with a side of Gyoza Sauce (4 pieces)
More about Umami Burger
Consumer pic

 

BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar

3313 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Emerald Gyoza (V)$8.95
Pan-fried edamame & mixed vegetable dumplings, whiskey soy & wasabi aioli. (Vegetarian)
More about BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
25cc7807-1a7b-4f14-8d3d-f9066594126e image

 

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VEGETABLE GYOZA$6.00
Fried vege-dumplings Served with Shoyu dipping sauce.
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Kraken Sushi & Beyond

4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Gyoza$8.00
Homemade kale, spinach, and chicken, deep fried; served w/ sweet black soy sauce.
Gyoza$7.00
5 pieces pan fried or deep-fried Pork dumplings.
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Ramen Takeya image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Takeya

819 W Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (782 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Gyoza Dumplings$10.00
Berkshire pork, cabbage and
scallions, served with red miso
vinaigrette
More about Ramen Takeya
Gyoza image

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
Takeout
Gyoza$6.25
choice of fried, pan fried or steamed chicken dumplings served with shoyu
(Tray)Gyoza$25.00
[Serves 10 : 25pcs]choice of fried, pan fried or steamed chicken dumplings served with shoyu
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hot Woks Cool Sushi

2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gyoza (5)$6.15
Delicate Japanese pork dumplings lightly steamed and then pan-fried for added flavor. Served in our own sesame chili sauce.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi
b3cc62d4-ba05-41d7-8bca-83ebb886468f image

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park

4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza sauce$1.00
Gyoza$3.95
Japanese style dumplings with thin square shape wheat dough shells stuffed with ground pork and minced scallion, cilantro, garlic all deep fried
More about Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
Gyoza image

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1759 reviews)
Takeout
Gyoza$6.25
choice of fried, pan fried or steamed chicken dumplings served with shoyu
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Item pic

 

Umami Burger

945 W. Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Krispy Chicken Gyoza$6.00
Chicken Gyoza with Green Onions served with a side of Gyoza Sauce (4 pieces)
More about Umami Burger
Friends Sushi on State image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Friends Sushi on State

804 N State St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Gyoza$8.00
More about Friends Sushi on State

