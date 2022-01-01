Turkey clubs in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Taste of Belgium
12071 Mason-Montgomery Road, Cincinnati
|Turkey Club Baguette
|$11.75
Bacon, Havarti, carrots, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, aioli
Gabby’s Cafe
515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$13.00
Sliced turkey breast, bacon, lettuce and tomato on toasted white bread with a side of mayo
Taste of Belgium
911 E. McMillan Street, Cincinnati
|Turkey Club Baguette
|$11.75
Bacon, Havarti, carrots, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, aioli
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Smoked Out Cincy
5800 Creek Rd, Cincinnati
|Turkey Sandwich
|$11.00
Taste of Belgium
2845 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Turkey Club Baguette
|$11.75
Bacon, Havarti, carrots, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, aioli
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Center Hub Deli & Catering
700 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$9.00
Turkey, swiss, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch
Taste of Belgium
1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Turkey Club Baguette
|$11.75
Bacon, Havarti, carrots, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, aioli
Blue Ash Chili
11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati
|Turkey Sandwich
|$6.99
|DD Turkey Avocado Club
|$11.99
Eli's BBQ
133 West Elder St.Cincinnati, OH 45202, Cincinnati
|Turkey Sandwich
|$8.00
Layers of hickory smoked, sliced turkey on a toasted bun, topped with Eli's signature BBQ sauce. Cole slaw optional.
Taste of Belgium
3825 Edwards Road, Cincinati
|Turkey Club Baguette
|$11.75
Bacon, Havarti, carrots, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, aioli
Taste of Belgium
7800 Montgomery Road Suite 14, Cincinnati
|Turkey Club Baguette
|$11.75
Bacon, Havarti, carrots, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, aioli
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blue Ash Chili
9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash
|Turkey Sandwich
|$6.99
|DD Turkey Avocado Club
|$11.99
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skip's BagelDeli
12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati
|Turkey Club
Taste of Belgium
16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati
|Turkey Club Baguette
|$11.75
Bacon, Havarti, carrots, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, aioli
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Eli's BBQ
3313 Riverside Drive, Cincinnati
|Turkey Sandwich
|$8.00
Layers of hickory smoked, sliced turkey on a toasted bun, topped with Eli's signature BBQ sauce. Cole slaw optional.
Taste of Belgium
911 E McMillan St, Cincinnati
|Turkey Club Baguette
|$11.75
Bacon, Havarti, carrots, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, aioli