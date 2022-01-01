Cleveland brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Cleveland

Boss Dog Brewing Co. image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Boss Dog Brewing Co.

2179 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.5 (1205 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
KIDS Chicken Fingers & Fries$7.00
Nashville Hot Chicken$14.00
Bavarian Pretzel$7.00
More about Boss Dog Brewing Co.
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant image

 

Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant

1947 W. 25th St., Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chipotle Maple Wings$16.00
chipotle maple glaze, cilantro, scallion, toasted sesame seeds, crispy shallot GFA
The OG$15.00
aged cheese blend, red sauce VG|VA
C.A.B Smash Burger$14.00
double C.A.B. Patty, caramelized onion, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, Bower’s secret sauce, lettuce, Martin’s potato roll 
More about Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant
Saucy Brew Works image

 

Saucy Brew Works

2885 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Medium Nashville Hot Chicken
saucy white BBQ, smoked cheese mix, hot crispy chicken, dill pickles, parsley, pecorino romano
Mac and Cheese
mozzarella, provolone, american, pecorino romano, parmesan bread crumb crust (add up to 2 toppings for $1 each)
Large Bees Knees
saucy red, spicy capicola, honey, mozzarella, oregano, pecorino romano
More about Saucy Brew Works
Collision Bend Brewery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Collision Bend Brewery

1250 Old River Rd., Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
South West Wedge of Romaine$10.00
avocado, cucumber, tomato, black bean mango salsa, chili lime tortilla strips, chipotle ranch
French Onion Soup Au Gratin$8.00
infused with hops, melted swiss & Monterey jack
Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, basil
More about Collision Bend Brewery
Great Lakes Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Great Lakes Brewing Company

2516 Market Avenue, Cleveland

Avg 4 (10364 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pretzel Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Our signature pretzel chicken on a brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, pepper relish and Burning River Pale Ale dijonaise sauce. Served with a side of fries.
Fitz Burger$16.00
Two all-beef market patties, Edmund Fitzgerald BBQ sauce, bacon, mayo, sautéed onions, cheddar cheese on a Brioche Bun, served with hand-cut fries
Fish & Chips$18.00
Alaskan cod in Elliot Ness Amber Lager batter, seasoned fries, house tartar
More about Great Lakes Brewing Company
Main pic

 

House of Creole

668 Euclid Ave Unit 2, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bayou Pasta$22.00
Pan seared chicken over a bowl of rich creamy linguini with onions, peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes
Five Cheese Spinach and Shrimp Dip$13.00
Fresh chopped spinach cooked in a five cheese blend baked and topped with fresh broiled Creole shrimp served with tortilla chips
Fried Fish Poboy$14.00
Lettuce tomatoes and fried fish served with remoulade sauce
More about House of Creole
Platform Beer Co image

 

Platform Beer Co

3135 SACKETT Ave, CLEVELAND

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
New Cleveland 6 pk$8.99
This Pilsner/Pale Ale Hybrid is a clear straw color with a crisp German malt body and refreshing Noble hop finish with floral and herbal aromas.
Mystery 6 pk$7.99
Feeling adventurous? Let us choose a 6 pk of our delicious beer to send your way at this special discount price!
Strawberry Cheesecake Porter 6 pk$10.99
This rich and creamy porter uses Bones Strawberry Cheesecake Coffee to impart notes of ripe strawberry cheesecake, freshly roasted coffee, and graham cracker crust.
More about Platform Beer Co
Platform Beer Co image

 

Platform Beer Co

4125 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tater Barrels$8.00
Giant Bacon Cheddar, and Chive Tots. Covered in a Sour Cream Drizzle, and sprinkled with Green Onions.
Bavarian Style Pretzel$10.00
Giant Bavarian Style Soft Pretzel - served with house mustard sauce & choice of 1 wing sauce.
Mini Corn Dogs$8.00
12 Mini Corn Dogs with a choice of 1 sauce
More about Platform Beer Co
Nano Brew CLE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Nano Brew CLE

1859 W 25th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (868 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
fried chicken breast, quick cucumber pickles, lettuce, spicy mayo,
buttery bun - GFA
Spicy$9.00
named one of the "33 best burgers in America" by thrillist. 4oz smashed patty, american cheese, roasted poblano peppers, caramelized onion, spicy mayo, lettuce, buttered bun - VGA|VA|GFA
Mac N Cheese Bites$8.00
six crispy mac n cheese bites, spicy ranch – VG
More about Nano Brew CLE
Fat Head's Brewery image

 

Fat Head's Brewery

17450 Engle Lake Drive, Middleburg Hts

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 SMOKEHOUSE WHOLE WINGS$11.00
Rubbed. Slow Smoked. Served with celery, carrots and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
FRIED CHEESE CURDS$10.00
With Killer Ranch.
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK$13.50
Smoked chicken grilled w/ onions & green peppers, jack cheese, chipotle mayo.
More about Fat Head's Brewery
Das Schnitzel Haus image

 

Das Schnitzel Haus

5728 PEARL RD, PARMA

Avg 4.7 (931 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Schnitzel Vom Schwein (Pork)$18.00
Tenderized pork loin, breaded and seasoned "Vienna Style". Served w/ 2 sides
Jäger Schnitzel$20.00
Pork schnitzel, topped with homemade mushroom gravy, served with two sides.
Kartoffel Kuchle$7.50
4 potato pancakes with applesauce and sour cream
More about Das Schnitzel Haus
Thirsty Dog Brewing - Cleveland Flats image

 

Thirsty Dog Brewing - Cleveland Flats

1085 Old River Road, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Thirsty Dog Brewing - Cleveland Flats
NHB - Ohio City image

 

NHB - Ohio City

2814 Detroit Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
North High Burger$9.00
house burger / lettuce / tomato / pickled red onion / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun
Southwest Quinoa Salad$12.00
old souls spring mix / quinoa / roasted corn / black beans / crumbled queso fresco / pico / cilantro / avocado / pepitas
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
grilled or hand breaded fried chicken breast / midwest greens / grapefruit walleye & garlic sauce / blue cheese crumble / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun
More about NHB - Ohio City

