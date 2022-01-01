Cleveland brewpubs & breweries you'll love
More about Boss Dog Brewing Co.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Boss Dog Brewing Co.
2179 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Popular items
|KIDS Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$7.00
|Nashville Hot Chicken
|$14.00
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$7.00
More about Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant
1947 W. 25th St., Cleveland
|Popular items
|Chipotle Maple Wings
|$16.00
chipotle maple glaze, cilantro, scallion, toasted sesame seeds, crispy shallot GFA
|The OG
|$15.00
aged cheese blend, red sauce VG|VA
|C.A.B Smash Burger
|$14.00
double C.A.B. Patty, caramelized onion, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, Bower’s secret sauce, lettuce, Martin’s potato roll
More about Saucy Brew Works
Saucy Brew Works
2885 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Medium Nashville Hot Chicken
saucy white BBQ, smoked cheese mix, hot crispy chicken, dill pickles, parsley, pecorino romano
|Mac and Cheese
mozzarella, provolone, american, pecorino romano, parmesan bread crumb crust (add up to 2 toppings for $1 each)
|Large Bees Knees
saucy red, spicy capicola, honey, mozzarella, oregano, pecorino romano
More about Collision Bend Brewery
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Collision Bend Brewery
1250 Old River Rd., Cleveland
|Popular items
|South West Wedge of Romaine
|$10.00
avocado, cucumber, tomato, black bean mango salsa, chili lime tortilla strips, chipotle ranch
|French Onion Soup Au Gratin
|$8.00
infused with hops, melted swiss & Monterey jack
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$16.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, basil
More about Great Lakes Brewing Company
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Great Lakes Brewing Company
2516 Market Avenue, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Pretzel Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Our signature pretzel chicken on a brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, pepper relish and Burning River Pale Ale dijonaise sauce. Served with a side of fries.
|Fitz Burger
|$16.00
Two all-beef market patties, Edmund Fitzgerald BBQ sauce, bacon, mayo, sautéed onions, cheddar cheese on a Brioche Bun, served with hand-cut fries
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Alaskan cod in Elliot Ness Amber Lager batter, seasoned fries, house tartar
More about House of Creole
House of Creole
668 Euclid Ave Unit 2, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Bayou Pasta
|$22.00
Pan seared chicken over a bowl of rich creamy linguini with onions, peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes
|Five Cheese Spinach and Shrimp Dip
|$13.00
Fresh chopped spinach cooked in a five cheese blend baked and topped with fresh broiled Creole shrimp served with tortilla chips
|Fried Fish Poboy
|$14.00
Lettuce tomatoes and fried fish served with remoulade sauce
More about Platform Beer Co
Platform Beer Co
3135 SACKETT Ave, CLEVELAND
|Popular items
|New Cleveland 6 pk
|$8.99
This Pilsner/Pale Ale Hybrid is a clear straw color with a crisp German malt body and refreshing Noble hop finish with floral and herbal aromas.
|Mystery 6 pk
|$7.99
Feeling adventurous? Let us choose a 6 pk of our delicious beer to send your way at this special discount price!
|Strawberry Cheesecake Porter 6 pk
|$10.99
This rich and creamy porter uses Bones Strawberry Cheesecake Coffee to impart notes of ripe strawberry cheesecake, freshly roasted coffee, and graham cracker crust.
More about Nano Brew CLE
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Nano Brew CLE
1859 W 25th St, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
fried chicken breast, quick cucumber pickles, lettuce, spicy mayo,
buttery bun - GFA
|Spicy
|$9.00
named one of the "33 best burgers in America" by thrillist. 4oz smashed patty, american cheese, roasted poblano peppers, caramelized onion, spicy mayo, lettuce, buttered bun - VGA|VA|GFA
|Mac N Cheese Bites
|$8.00
six crispy mac n cheese bites, spicy ranch – VG
More about Fat Head's Brewery
Fat Head's Brewery
17450 Engle Lake Drive, Middleburg Hts
|Popular items
|3 SMOKEHOUSE WHOLE WINGS
|$11.00
Rubbed. Slow Smoked. Served with celery, carrots and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
|FRIED CHEESE CURDS
|$10.00
With Killer Ranch.
|CHIPOTLE CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK
|$13.50
Smoked chicken grilled w/ onions & green peppers, jack cheese, chipotle mayo.
More about Das Schnitzel Haus
Das Schnitzel Haus
5728 PEARL RD, PARMA
|Popular items
|Schnitzel Vom Schwein (Pork)
|$18.00
Tenderized pork loin, breaded and seasoned "Vienna Style". Served w/ 2 sides
|Jäger Schnitzel
|$20.00
Pork schnitzel, topped with homemade mushroom gravy, served with two sides.
|Kartoffel Kuchle
|$7.50
4 potato pancakes with applesauce and sour cream
More about Thirsty Dog Brewing - Cleveland Flats
Thirsty Dog Brewing - Cleveland Flats
1085 Old River Road, Cleveland
More about NHB - Ohio City
NHB - Ohio City
2814 Detroit Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|North High Burger
|$9.00
house burger / lettuce / tomato / pickled red onion / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun
|Southwest Quinoa Salad
|$12.00
old souls spring mix / quinoa / roasted corn / black beans / crumbled queso fresco / pico / cilantro / avocado / pepitas
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
grilled or hand breaded fried chicken breast / midwest greens / grapefruit walleye & garlic sauce / blue cheese crumble / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun