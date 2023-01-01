Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak bowls in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve steak bowls

Steak Bowl image

 

GENJIGO

321 Hamilton Rd, Gahanna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Bowl$12.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Steak + Shrimp Bowl$17.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium and shrimp with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish
Steak + Shrimp + Chicken Bowl$19.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium, all natural chicken breast, and shrimp with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish
More about GENJIGO
Budd Dairy Food Hall image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bonifacio: Filipino Street food - Budd Dairy

1086 N 4TH ST, COLUMBUS

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Bowl$17.00
More about Bonifacio: Filipino Street food - Budd Dairy
Item pic

 

Simply Honest Cafe

567 E Livingston Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southwest Steak Bowl$13.79
Grass fed steak served on a bed of wild rice and served with Mexican Street corn, pico de gallo, organic black beans and guacamole.
More about Simply Honest Cafe
Item pic

 

Crunchwerks • The Summit Music Hall

2216 Summit St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
The Steak Bowl$15.50
Chipotle Marinated Steak, Seared To A Medium, Shredded Cheese, Romaine, Pico De Gallo, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Avocado Ranch
The Steak Bowl$15.50
Chipotle Marinated Steak, Seared To A Medium, Shredded Cheese, Romaine, Pico De Gallo, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Avocado Ranch
More about Crunchwerks • The Summit Music Hall
Steak Bowl image

STEAKS

GENJIGO - Columbus Gay

77 East Gay Street, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Bowl$12.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Steak + Shrimp Bowl$17.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium and shrimp with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish
Steak + Shrimp + Chicken Bowl$19.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium, all natural chicken breast, and shrimp with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish
More about GENJIGO - Columbus Gay

