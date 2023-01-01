Steak bowls in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve steak bowls
More about GENJIGO
GENJIGO
321 Hamilton Rd, Gahanna
|Steak Bowl
|$12.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
|Steak + Shrimp Bowl
|$17.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium and shrimp with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish
|Steak + Shrimp + Chicken Bowl
|$19.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium, all natural chicken breast, and shrimp with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish
More about Bonifacio: Filipino Street food - Budd Dairy
Bonifacio: Filipino Street food - Budd Dairy
1086 N 4TH ST, COLUMBUS
|Steak Bowl
|$17.00
More about Simply Honest Cafe
Simply Honest Cafe
567 E Livingston Ave, Columbus
|Southwest Steak Bowl
|$13.79
Grass fed steak served on a bed of wild rice and served with Mexican Street corn, pico de gallo, organic black beans and guacamole.
More about Crunchwerks • The Summit Music Hall
Crunchwerks • The Summit Music Hall
2216 Summit St, Columbus
|The Steak Bowl
|$15.50
Chipotle Marinated Steak, Seared To A Medium, Shredded Cheese, Romaine, Pico De Gallo, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Avocado Ranch
|The Steak Bowl
More about GENJIGO - Columbus Gay
STEAKS
GENJIGO - Columbus Gay
77 East Gay Street, Columbus
|Steak Bowl
|$12.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
|Steak + Shrimp Bowl
|$17.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium and shrimp with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish
|Steak + Shrimp + Chicken Bowl
|$19.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium, all natural chicken breast, and shrimp with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish