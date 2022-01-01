Italian subs in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve italian subs
Oblio’s Pizzeria
6115 E 22nd Ave, Denver
|Italian Sub
|$15.00
Ham, pepperoni, salami, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing.
WALTER'S303 Uptown
1906 Pearl St, Denver
|ITALIAN BAKED SUB/ Wrap
|$10.00
Salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onions, and Italian dressing on a French roll. Served with chips.
WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly
9797 W Colfax Ave #2J, Lakewood
|12" Italian Hoagie
|$12.49
Ham, capicola, salami & provolone dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, sweet peppers, oil, vinegar & oregano
|8" Italian Hoagie
|$7.89
Ham, capicola, salami & provolone dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, sweet peppers, oil, vinegar & oregano
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs
7419 E Iliff Ave, Denver
|Italian Hoagie
|$7.20
Capicola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Ham & Provolone Cheese, and Your Choice of 3 Free Toppings. AVAILABLE HOT!!