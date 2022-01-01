Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve italian subs

Oblio’s Pizzeria

6115 E 22nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Sub$15.00
Ham, pepperoni, salami, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing.
More about Oblio’s Pizzeria
You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown

1906 Pearl St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ITALIAN BAKED SUB/ Wrap$10.00
Salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onions, and Italian dressing on a French roll. Served with chips.
More about You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown
WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly

9797 W Colfax Ave #2J, Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
12" Italian Hoagie$12.49
Ham, capicola, salami & provolone dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, sweet peppers, oil, vinegar & oregano
8" Italian Hoagie$7.89
Ham, capicola, salami & provolone dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, sweet peppers, oil, vinegar & oregano
More about Taste of Philly
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs

7419 E Iliff Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1063 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Hoagie$7.20
Capicola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Ham & Provolone Cheese, and Your Choice of 3 Free Toppings. AVAILABLE HOT!!
More about Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs
You are ordering from

200 Quebec Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sub$9.50
Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions and Italian Dressing on French Roll. Served with Chips.
More about You are ordering from

