Chicken sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
fried chicken + wing sauce choice + side BC + lettuce + tomato
PIZZA
Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill
17 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
|Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Billy Jack's Shack
218 Commercial Blvd Suite 102, Lauderdale by the Sea
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
choice of grilled, fried, buffalo, nashville hot chicken w/ choice of side
The Brass Tap
551 N. Federal Hwy,, Ft. Lauderdale
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Don Pan
10020 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise
|Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$9.50
Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes and Ranch Dressing
American Icon Brewery
911 NE 4th Avenue, Ft. Lauderdale
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy chicken breast tossed in spicy Nashville hot sauce and topped with lettuce and tomato, served on a Brioche bun.
* Crispy or Grilled, your choice! Other sauce options are available.