Chicken sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich image

 

Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill

1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
fried chicken + wing sauce choice + side BC + lettuce + tomato
More about Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill image

PIZZA

Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill

17 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.6 (435 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill
Billy Jack's Shack image

 

Billy Jack's Shack

218 Commercial Blvd Suite 102, Lauderdale by the Sea

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$12.99
choice of grilled, fried, buffalo, nashville hot chicken w/ choice of side
More about Billy Jack's Shack
Here and Now image

 

Here and Now

433 NW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parm Sandwich$16.00
More about Here and Now
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

The Brass Tap

551 N. Federal Hwy,, Ft. Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Don Pan image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Don Pan

10020 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise

Avg 4.3 (1715 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Avocado Sandwich$9.50
Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes and Ranch Dressing
More about Don Pan
Item pic

 

American Icon Brewery

911 NE 4th Avenue, Ft. Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy chicken breast tossed in spicy Nashville hot sauce and topped with lettuce and tomato, served on a Brioche bun.
* Crispy or Grilled, your choice! Other sauce options are available.
More about American Icon Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Greek Salad

Stromboli

Pastries

Paninis

Shrimp Tacos

Picanha

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Egg Sandwiches

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston