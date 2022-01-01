Croissants in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve croissants
Press & Grind Cafe
474 N. Federal Hwy., Ft Lauderdale
|Breakfast Croissant
|$7.65
Our most popular menu item . . . enjoy a freshly baked butter croissant with our house made herb spread, fresh scrambled eggs, sweet & spicy bacon topped with cheddar cheese and baby arugula
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
1435 North Park Drive, Weston
|Chocolate Croissant - Pain Au Chocolate
|$3.99
|Plain Croissant
|$2.99
|Bicolor Nutella Croissant
|$5.49
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Don Pan
10020 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise
|Egg, Bacon, and Cheese Croissant
|$6.50
Wells Coffee Company - Flagler
599 SW 2nd Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Croissants
|$3.75