Honolulu breakfast spots you'll love
Paniolo Santa Maria Style BBQ
_4-1345 KUHIO HWY, KAPAA
|Popular items
|Big Mo Rib Burger
|$15.50
|Grilled Ono Salad
|$18.00
|Tri-Tip Salad
|$18.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Scratch Kitchen
1170 Auahi st, Honolulu
|Popular items
|MILK N CEREAL PANCAKES
|$14.00
banana, berries, milk syrup
|SCRATCH HOUSE BURGER
|$18.00
two smashed 4oz grass-fed beef patties, pickles, sliced tomato, butter lettuce, cheese, house made "scratch" sauce, house cut fries
|Crispy Brussels
|$10.00
sautéed brussels rendered and topped in smoked farmhouse bacon, shoyu and shaved parmesan cheese
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hula Grill Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Chef's Burger
|$21.00
Makaweli 100% grass fed ground beef, aged white cheddar, duroc bacon, lettuce, tomato, secret sauce, fries.
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$23.00
Choice of cajun grilled or beer battered, north shore corn & avocado relish, chipotle aioli, chips & salsa
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$11.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cooked medium, cheddar cheese, choice of fries, fruit or rice
Island Brew Coffeehouse
1108 Auahi St #160, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Croissant
|$3.95
|Bullet Coffee
|London Fog
Shorefyre - Koa Ave
2446 Koa Ave, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Loco Moco
|$24.50
|Poke Bowl
|$19.00
|50/50 Loco Moco
|$24.50
The Coffee Shack
83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook
|Popular items
|Kona Eggs
|$15.00
2 Eggs Any Style* with Toast & Choice of Potatoes or Rice.
|Roast Beef
|$15.00
Provolone Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato with Roasted Garlic Mayo (Horse Radish is optional).
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$15.00
2 Eggs, Roasted Garlic Mayo, Melted Swiss Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato. Served with Choice of Potatoes or Rice.
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egghead Cafe
1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Classic Benedict
|$14.00
Canadian bacon, two poach eggs, paprika, hollandaise sauce, served on french bread, and mix greens on the side with house made Lillikoi (passion fruit) dressing.
|Acai Bowl
|$10.50
acai, granola, banana, blueberry, strawberry, honey
|Avo Corn Toast
|$10.00
avocado corn spread, basil aioli, feta, paprika
SMOOTHIES • CREPES
Island Brew Coffeehouse
1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Cafe Latte
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.50
|Americano