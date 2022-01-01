Honolulu breakfast spots you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Honolulu

Paniolo Santa Maria Style BBQ image

 

Paniolo Santa Maria Style BBQ

_4-1345 KUHIO HWY, KAPAA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Big Mo Rib Burger$15.50
Grilled Ono Salad$18.00
Tri-Tip Salad$18.00
More about Paniolo Santa Maria Style BBQ
Scratch Kitchen image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Scratch Kitchen

1170 Auahi st, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (1343 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MILK N CEREAL PANCAKES$14.00
banana, berries, milk syrup
SCRATCH HOUSE BURGER$18.00
two smashed 4oz grass-fed beef patties, pickles, sliced tomato, butter lettuce, cheese, house made "scratch" sauce, house cut fries
Crispy Brussels$10.00
sautéed brussels rendered and topped in smoked farmhouse bacon, shoyu and shaved parmesan cheese
More about Scratch Kitchen
Hula Grill Waikiki image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (5335 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chef's Burger$21.00
Makaweli 100% grass fed ground beef, aged white cheddar, duroc bacon, lettuce, tomato, secret sauce, fries.
Baja Fish Tacos$23.00
Choice of cajun grilled or beer battered, north shore corn & avocado relish, chipotle aioli, chips & salsa
Kids Cheeseburger$11.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cooked medium, cheddar cheese, choice of fries, fruit or rice
More about Hula Grill Waikiki
Main pic

 

Island Brew Coffeehouse

1108 Auahi St #160, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Croissant$3.95
Bullet Coffee
London Fog
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
Shorefyre - Koa Ave image

 

Shorefyre - Koa Ave

2446 Koa Ave, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Loco Moco$24.50
Poke Bowl$19.00
50/50 Loco Moco$24.50
More about Shorefyre - Koa Ave
The Coffee Shack image

 

The Coffee Shack

83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook

Avg 4.6 (2715 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kona Eggs$15.00
2 Eggs Any Style* with Toast & Choice of Potatoes or Rice.
Roast Beef$15.00
Provolone Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato with Roasted Garlic Mayo (Horse Radish is optional).
Fried Egg Sandwich$15.00
2 Eggs, Roasted Garlic Mayo, Melted Swiss Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato. Served with Choice of Potatoes or Rice.
More about The Coffee Shack
Egghead Cafe image

SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egghead Cafe

1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (978 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Benedict$14.00
Canadian bacon, two poach eggs, paprika, hollandaise sauce, served on french bread, and mix greens on the side with house made Lillikoi (passion fruit) dressing.
Acai Bowl$10.50
acai, granola, banana, blueberry, strawberry, honey
Avo Corn Toast$10.00
avocado corn spread, basil aioli, feta, paprika
More about Egghead Cafe
Island Brew Coffeehouse image

SMOOTHIES • CREPES

Island Brew Coffeehouse

1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu

Avg 4.1 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cafe Latte
Breakfast Sandwich$9.50
Americano
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
808 Juice Bar & Grill image

 

808 Juice Bar & Grill

500 Ala Moana Blvd. Suite 5-G, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about 808 Juice Bar & Grill
GOOFY Cafe & Dine image

 

GOOFY Cafe & Dine

1831 Ala Moana Blvd #201, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about GOOFY Cafe & Dine
Kuhio Avenue Food Hall image

 

Kuhio Avenue Food Hall

2330 Kalakaua Ave. Suite #156, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Kuhio Avenue Food Hall
Jamba image

SMOOTHIES

Jamba

1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu

Avg 4 (194 reviews)
More about Jamba
