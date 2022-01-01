Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Banner pic

 

Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Fish Sandwich$20.95
More about Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
Tapester's Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tapester's Grill

4520 Beechnut St., Houston

Avg 4.5 (1731 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Fish Sandwich$10.99
Fresh Fried Fish Sandwich on Fresh Hoagie Bun topped off with Pico de Gallo, Mozzarella, Sriracha Coleslaw paired with Tapester's French Fries and Fresh Salsa
More about Tapester's Grill
Item pic

 

The Turkey Leg Hut

4830 Almeda Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED FISH SANDWICH$18.71
A Flaky Fish fried to Golden Perfection! Served with fields of green lettuce , tomato, red onions and creamy tarter sauce on a toasted bun. Served with seasoned waffle fries.
More about The Turkey Leg Hut
Item pic

 

Ur Fav Creole Kitchen

3250 Old Spanish Trail, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$10.99
Fried Catfish on a soft bun, creamy house made tartar sauce and cheese.
Served with French fries
More about Ur Fav Creole Kitchen
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS

LA Burgers and Daiquiris

3755 N MacGregor, Houston

Avg 3.7 (249 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Fried Fish Sandwich$8.79
Fish sandwich like you have never had! Served on a buttered and toasted brioche bun, dressed with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and our homemade creole tartar.
More about LA Burgers and Daiquiris
Item pic

 

Burger Nation NASA

1400 E Nasa Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Sandwich$7.96
Sourdough Bun, White Atlantic Cod, Beer Battered w/ Corona, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato
More about Burger Nation NASA

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Burritos

California Salad

Carbonara

Lamb Shanks

Filet Mignon

Shrimp Lo Mein

Club Salad

Penne

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston