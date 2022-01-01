Fish sandwiches in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$20.95
Tapester's Grill
4520 Beechnut St., Houston
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$10.99
Fresh Fried Fish Sandwich on Fresh Hoagie Bun topped off with Pico de Gallo, Mozzarella, Sriracha Coleslaw paired with Tapester's French Fries and Fresh Salsa
The Turkey Leg Hut
4830 Almeda Road, Houston
|FRIED FISH SANDWICH
|$18.71
A Flaky Fish fried to Golden Perfection! Served with fields of green lettuce , tomato, red onions and creamy tarter sauce on a toasted bun. Served with seasoned waffle fries.
Ur Fav Creole Kitchen
3250 Old Spanish Trail, Houston
|Fish Sandwich
|$10.99
Fried Catfish on a soft bun, creamy house made tartar sauce and cheese.
Served with French fries
LA Burgers and Daiquiris
3755 N MacGregor, Houston
|Crispy Fried Fish Sandwich
|$8.79
Fish sandwich like you have never had! Served on a buttered and toasted brioche bun, dressed with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and our homemade creole tartar.