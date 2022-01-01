Rigatoni in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve rigatoni
Vinny's Pizza
1201 St Emanuel, Houston
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$10.95
|Chicken Parmesan & Rigatoni
|$13.95
Collina's Italian Cafe- Heights - 502 West 19th Street
502 West 19th Street, Houston
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$12.99
Classic meat sauce
Collina's Italian Cafe - Richmond - 3835 Richmond Avenue
3835 Richmond Avenue, Houston
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$12.99
Classic meat sauce
PIZZA • PASTA
Coppa Osteria
5210 Morningside Dr, Houston
|Parmesan Rigatoni
|$23.00
parmesan, tarragon, english green peas, prosciutto san daniele
OPORTO fooding house & wine - 125 West Gray
125 West Gray, Houston
|Rigatoni Barcelona
|$18.00
rigatoni pasta/ procuitto/ chicken/ peas/ asparagus/ goat cheese/ white wine cream