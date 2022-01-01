Crab rangoon in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve crab rangoon
Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|Crab Rangoons
|$9.25
Kim Son Cafe
12311 Kingsride Ln, Houston
|Crab Rangoons (5)
|$10.20
Crabmeat 7 ceam cheese wrapped in wonton skins & golden-fried. Served with sweet & tangy sauce.
511 Thai Asian Eatery
2231 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Crab Rangoon
|$6.00
Imitation Crab and Cream Cheese Wrapped in Wonton and Golden Deep Fried Served with House Sweet Chill Sauce