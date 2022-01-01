Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rangoon in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve crab rangoon

Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoons$9.25
Crab Rangoons$9.25
More about Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
Item pic

 

Kim Son Cafe

12311 Kingsride Ln, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Rangoons (5)$10.20
Crabmeat 7 ceam cheese wrapped in wonton skins & golden-fried. Served with sweet & tangy sauce.
More about Kim Son Cafe
Consumer pic

 

511 Thai Asian Eatery

2231 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Rangoon$6.00
Imitation Crab and Cream Cheese Wrapped in Wonton and Golden Deep Fried Served with House Sweet Chill Sauce
More about 511 Thai Asian Eatery
Restaurant banner

 

Trinity Street Food - 5709 Woodway Dr Suite J

5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Rangoon (5pcs)$6.00
Wonton wrap with cream cheese, crab stick deep fry to golden served with sweet chill sauce
More about Trinity Street Food - 5709 Woodway Dr Suite J

