Chocolate mousse in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
White & Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.00
More about Local Table
Lasagna House image

PIZZA • SALADS

Lasagna House

13306 Westheimer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1103 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.95
More about Lasagna House
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay on the Green

1515 Dallas Street, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1929 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Espresso Chocolate Mousse$9.00
Chocolate Mousse in monkey dish garnished with pirouette cookie crumble, whipped cream and mint sprig
More about Hearsay on the Green
Item pic

 

Chow Wok Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
E2. Chocolate Mousse Cake$3.75
More about Chow Wok Houston
Adair Kitchen image

 

Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Pie$6.00
A slice of house made chocolate mousse pie.
More about Adair Kitchen
Adair Downtown image

 

Adair Downtown

1000 Louisiana street, Houston

Avg 4.1 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Pie$6.00
A single slice of house made Chocolate Mousse Pie.
More about Adair Downtown
Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd image

 

Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd

4659 Telephone Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
White & Dark Chocolate Mousse$6.99
More about Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay Market Square

218 Travis Street, Houston

Avg 4.2 (4669 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Espresso Chocolate Mousse$9.00
Chocolate Mousse in monkey dish garnished with pirouette cookie crumble, whipped cream and mint sprig
More about Hearsay Market Square
Local Table image

 

Local Table

2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
White & Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.00
More about Local Table
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS

Spanky's Pizza - Sharpstown

7118 Bellaire Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1454 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
White & Dark Chocolate Mousse$6.99
More about Spanky's Pizza - Sharpstown
Item pic

 

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Chocolate Mousse, individual (NSA, V)$7.95
Smooth and creamy tofu chocolate mousse with chocolate curls. Beautiful and delicious. (no nuts)
More about Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
d’Alba craft kitchen & cocktails image

 

d’Alba craft kitchen & cocktails

3715 Alba Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
dark chocolate mousse$12.00
dark chocolate mousse cake, coffee syrup, pistachio "soil" & dehydrated raspberries
More about d’Alba craft kitchen & cocktails

