Chocolate mousse in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|White & Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$7.00
PIZZA • SALADS
Lasagna House
13306 Westheimer, Houston
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$6.95
FRENCH FRIES
Hearsay on the Green
1515 Dallas Street, Houston
|Espresso Chocolate Mousse
|$9.00
Chocolate Mousse in monkey dish garnished with pirouette cookie crumble, whipped cream and mint sprig
Chow Wok Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|E2. Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$3.75
Adair Kitchen
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Chocolate Mousse Pie
|$6.00
A slice of house made chocolate mousse pie.
Adair Downtown
1000 Louisiana street, Houston
|Chocolate Mousse Pie
|$6.00
A single slice of house made Chocolate Mousse Pie.
Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd
4659 Telephone Road, Houston
|White & Dark Chocolate Mousse
|$6.99
FRENCH FRIES
Hearsay Market Square
218 Travis Street, Houston
|Espresso Chocolate Mousse
|$9.00
Chocolate Mousse in monkey dish garnished with pirouette cookie crumble, whipped cream and mint sprig
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS
Spanky's Pizza - Sharpstown
7118 Bellaire Blvd, Houston
|White & Dark Chocolate Mousse
|$6.99
Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston
|Vegan Chocolate Mousse, individual (NSA, V)
|$7.95
Smooth and creamy tofu chocolate mousse with chocolate curls. Beautiful and delicious. (no nuts)