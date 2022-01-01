Fried dumplings in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve fried dumplings
Hughies - N Main St - 4721 N Main St Suite A
4721 N Main St Suite A, Houston
|Kids Fried Dumplings
|$7.00
4 pcs of crispy dumplings served with your choice of side
Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen
2503 Bagby St., Houston
|Fried Pork Dumplings - 5 Pcs
|$5.50
Deep fried pork dumplings w/ ginger-soy dipping sauce
Hughie's Tavern & Grill - 1802 W 18th St
1802 W 18th St, Houston
|Kids Fried Dumplings
|$7.00
4 pcs of crispy dumplings served with your choice of side
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Sushi Pop - Houston
1463 Wirt Rd, Houston
|Pan Fried Dumplings
|$6.49