Fried dumplings in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve fried dumplings

Hughies - N Main St - 4721 N Main St Suite A

4721 N Main St Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Fried Dumplings$7.00
4 pcs of crispy dumplings served with your choice of side
More about Hughies - N Main St - 4721 N Main St Suite A
Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen

2503 Bagby St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pork Dumplings - 5 Pcs$5.50
Deep fried pork dumplings w/ ginger-soy dipping sauce
More about Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen
Hughie's Tavern & Grill - 1802 W 18th St

1802 W 18th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Fried Dumplings$7.00
4 pcs of crispy dumplings served with your choice of side
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill - 1802 W 18th St
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Sushi Pop - Houston

1463 Wirt Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Fried Dumplings$6.49
More about Sushi Pop - Houston
Kim Son Cafe

12311 Kingsride Ln, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Veggie Dumpling$10.20
More about Kim Son Cafe

