Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tilapia fillet in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve tilapia fillet

Consumer pic

 

Captain Benny's - Hwy 290

10896 Northwest Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tilapia Fillet$12.99
Fried or Broiled
More about Captain Benny's - Hwy 290
Item pic

 

Kim Son Cafe

2512 Rice Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Seared Tilapia Fillet$19.80
More about Kim Son Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Beef Patties

Chopped Chicken Salad

Mongolian Beef

Pork Chops

Avocado Salad

Gulab Jamun

Steamed Dumplings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (193 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (376 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston