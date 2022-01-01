Ravioli in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve ravioli
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
4870 Beechnut St., Houston
|Ravioli Alla Burrata
|$19.00
|Jumbo Cheese Ravioli
|$17.00
Jumbo handmade ricotta cheese ravioli topped with fresh basil, served with Russo's homemade marinara
or Alfredo sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
5727 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Jumbo Cheese Ravioli
|$17.00
Jumbo handmade ricotta cheese ravioli topped with fresh basil, served with Russo's homemade marinara
or Alfredo sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS
Lasagna House
13306 Westheimer, Houston
|Toasted Raviolis
|$11.99
|Kid's Ravioli
|$5.50
|Ravioli
|$10.99
Choice of cheese, meat, or spinach ravioli, topped with pomodoro sauce.
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Impero Italiano
14028 Memorial Dr., Houston
|Ravioli of the Day
|$21.00
Fresh Homemade ravioli served with butter and sage.
PIZZA • PASTA
Coppa Osteria
5210 Morningside Dr, Houston
|Mushroom Ravioli
|$24.00
wild mushrooms, ricotta, thyme, beurre blanc
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Upper Kirby Bistro
2736 Virginia Street, Houston
|Lobster & Shrimp Ravioli
|$34.00
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
306 Gray Street, Houston
|Jumbo Cheese Ravioli
|$17.00
Jumbo handmade ricotta cheese ravioli topped with fresh basil, served with Russo's homemade marinara
or Alfredo sauce.
Lulu's River Oaks
2518 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Ravioli Al Uovo
|$20.00
Riccota cheese, egg yolk, butter sage sauce
|Lobster Ravioli
|$38.00
Corn ravioli, lobster butter sauce, lobster, chives
Vinoteca Poscol
608 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|swiss chard & ricotta ravioli, brown butter & parmigiano
|$15.00
Triola's Kitchen
4606 N Main St, Houston
|Vodka Ravioli
|$13.00
Cheese Ravioli in a Vodka Suga Rosa topped with Chicken & Pistachio Nuts.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza
1777 Airline Dr, Houston
|Toasted Ravioli
|$8.99
DEEP FRIED CHEESE FILLED RAVIOLI TOPPED WITH PARMESAN AND PARSLEY WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA SAUCE