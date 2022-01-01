Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve ravioli

Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

4870 Beechnut St., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ravioli Alla Burrata$19.00
Jumbo Cheese Ravioli$17.00
Jumbo handmade ricotta cheese ravioli topped with fresh basil, served with Russo's homemade marinara
or Alfredo sauce.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

5727 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jumbo Cheese Ravioli$17.00
Jumbo handmade ricotta cheese ravioli topped with fresh basil, served with Russo's homemade marinara
or Alfredo sauce.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Lasagna House image

PIZZA • SALADS

Lasagna House

13306 Westheimer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1103 reviews)
Takeout
Toasted Raviolis$11.99
Kid's Ravioli$5.50
Ravioli$10.99
Choice of cheese, meat, or spinach ravioli, topped with pomodoro sauce.
More about Lasagna House
Item pic

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Impero Italiano

14028 Memorial Dr., Houston

Avg 4.7 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ravioli of the Day$21.00
Fresh Homemade ravioli served with butter and sage.
More about Impero Italiano
Coppa Osteria image

PIZZA • PASTA

Coppa Osteria

5210 Morningside Dr, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Ravioli$24.00
wild mushrooms, ricotta, thyme, beurre blanc
More about Coppa Osteria
Upper Kirby Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Upper Kirby Bistro

2736 Virginia Street, Houston

Avg 4.2 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster & Shrimp Ravioli$34.00
More about Upper Kirby Bistro
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

306 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jumbo Cheese Ravioli$17.00
Jumbo handmade ricotta cheese ravioli topped with fresh basil, served with Russo's homemade marinara
or Alfredo sauce.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

Lulu's River Oaks

2518 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ravioli Al Uovo$20.00
Riccota cheese, egg yolk, butter sage sauce
Lobster Ravioli$38.00
Corn ravioli, lobster butter sauce, lobster, chives
More about Lulu's River Oaks
Vinoteca Poscol image

 

Vinoteca Poscol

608 Westheimer Rd., Houston

Avg 4.8 (978 reviews)
Takeout
swiss chard & ricotta ravioli, brown butter & parmigiano$15.00
More about Vinoteca Poscol
Triola's Kitchen image

 

Triola's Kitchen

4606 N Main St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vodka Ravioli$13.00
Cheese Ravioli in a Vodka Suga Rosa topped with Chicken & Pistachio Nuts.
More about Triola's Kitchen
Bocca image

 

Bocca

250 Assay Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Ravioli$35.00
More about Bocca
Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza

1777 Airline Dr, Houston

Avg 3.5 (408 reviews)
Takeout
Toasted Ravioli$8.99
DEEP FRIED CHEESE FILLED RAVIOLI TOPPED WITH PARMESAN AND PARSLEY WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA SAUCE
More about Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Traveler's Table

520 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.2 (1132 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Cheek Ravioli$23.00
beef demi-glace, porcini mushroom soubise, parmigiano reggiano
More about Traveler's Table

