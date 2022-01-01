Beef noodles in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve beef noodles
DUMPLINGS • NOODLES
Dumpling Haus
2313 Edwards St#180, Houston
|Beef Noodle Soup (牛肉麵)
|$13.00
Tender beef shank served with your choice of noodles (thick wheat noodles recommended) in aromatic spiced beef bone broth topped with green onions, cilantro, pickled mustard greens and bok choy
Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|Pan-Seared Beef & Gai Lan Rice Noodle
|$16.95
|Beef & Gai Lan Rice Noodle
|$16.95
Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|N3. Beef Rice Noodle
|$8.50
w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion
Morning Side Thai
2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A, Houston
|BEEF NOODLE SOUP
|$14.95
Fresh rice noodles, sliced beef, and bean sprouts in seasoned beef broth. Garnished with cilantro and green onions. (ก๋วยเตี๋ยวเนื้อตุ๋นเนื้อสดลูกชิ้น)
Kim Son Cafe
12311 Kingsride Ln, Houston
|HONG KONG BEEF NOODLES
|$18.30
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with tender sliced beef, scallions & bean sprouts in oyster sauce. Add ya chopy for $2.00
|L - HONG KONG BEEF NOODLES
|$17.10
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with tender sliced beef, scallions & bean sprouts in Mama La's sauce.
Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose
1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON
|Beef Broad Noodle Mi Xao Mem Bo
|$15.99
Wok-tossed 44 Farm's Premium Angus Beef with wide egg noodle , bok choy, snow pea tips, napa cabbage, broccoli, carrots, cremini mushrooms, and crispy shallots.
Garnish: Cilantro.
Allergy: Gluten, Sesame, & Shellfish.
|Wok-tossed Beef Rice Noodle Hu Tieu Xao Bo
|$14.99
44 Farm's Premium Angus beef wok-tossed with wide rice noodle, snow pea tips, bean sprouts, onions, and minced ginger.
Garnish: Cilantro.
Allergy: Gluten, Sesame, & Shellfish.