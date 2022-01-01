Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef noodles in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve beef noodles

DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

Dumpling Haus

2313 Edwards St#180, Houston

Avg 4.7 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Noodle Soup (牛肉麵)$13.00
Tender beef shank served with your choice of noodles (thick wheat noodles recommended) in aromatic spiced beef bone broth topped with green onions, cilantro, pickled mustard greens and bok choy
More about Dumpling Haus
Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan-Seared Beef & Gai Lan Rice Noodle$16.95
Beef & Gai Lan Rice Noodle$16.95
More about Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
N3. Beef Rice Noodle$8.50
w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion
More about Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
Morning Side Thai

2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BEEF NOODLE SOUP$14.95
Fresh rice noodles, sliced beef, and bean sprouts in seasoned beef broth. Garnished with cilantro and green onions. (ก๋วยเตี๋ยวเนื้อตุ๋นเนื้อสดลูกชิ้น)
BEEF NOODLE SOUP$14.95
Fresh rice noodles, sliced beef, and bean sprouts in seasoned beef broth. Garnished with cilantro and green onions. (ก๋วยเตี๋ยวเนื้อตุ๋นเนื้อสดลูกชิ้น)
More about Morning Side Thai
Kim Son Cafe

12311 Kingsride Ln, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HONG KONG BEEF NOODLES$18.30
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with tender sliced beef, scallions & bean sprouts in oyster sauce. Add ya chopy for $2.00
L - HONG KONG BEEF NOODLES$17.10
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with tender sliced beef, scallions & bean sprouts in Mama La's sauce.
More about Kim Son Cafe
Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose

1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Broad Noodle Mi Xao Mem Bo$15.99
Wok-tossed 44 Farm's Premium Angus Beef with wide egg noodle , bok choy, snow pea tips, napa cabbage, broccoli, carrots, cremini mushrooms, and crispy shallots.
Garnish: Cilantro.
Allergy: Gluten, Sesame, & Shellfish.
Wok-tossed Beef Rice Noodle Hu Tieu Xao Bo$14.99
44 Farm's Premium Angus beef wok-tossed with wide rice noodle, snow pea tips, bean sprouts, onions, and minced ginger.
Garnish: Cilantro.
Allergy: Gluten, Sesame, & Shellfish.
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose
FRENCH FRIES

Xin Chao

2310 Decatur St, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1389 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Beef Rib Flat Rice Noodles$37.00
Two 44 Farms Texas BBQ beef ribs smoked in-house, pan-fried rice noodles, shitake, carrot, Chinese broccoli
More about Xin Chao

