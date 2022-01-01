Salmon salad in Houston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon with Iceberg Wedge Salad$18.00
Chunky feta jalapeño dressing and cucumber dill salad.
More about Local Table
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Herb Crusted Salmon Salad$19.00
Baby kale and spinach, mint, basil, red onions strawberries, toasted almonds, ninja radish, goat feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
(Contains nuts)
More about Local Foods
Lasagna House image

PIZZA • SALADS

Lasagna House

13306 Westheimer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1103 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$16.99
Salmon filet, spring salad greens, tomatoes, mushrooms, red onion rings with our Honey Balsamic dressing.
More about Lasagna House
Relish Restaurant & Bar image

GRILL

Relish Restaurant & Bar

2810 Westhiemer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Citrus Salad$24.00
"mixed greens, cucumbers, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, orange & grapefruit supremes, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette"
More about Relish Restaurant & Bar
Local Foods image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Foods

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (5416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Salad$14.00
mixed greens, house-cured and smoked salmon, onion jam, eggy cream cheese spread, and dill pickles, with lemon vinaigrette served on the side
More about Local Foods
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

El Rey Taqueria

9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
57. Grilled Salmon Salad$14.99
Grilled salmon, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
More about El Rey Taqueria
Main pic

 

Armandos

2630 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad$24.00
Romaine lettuce and spinach tossed with white balsamic vinaigrette, topped with 4 ounces of grilled salmon, grilled pineapple, pico de gallo and red onion
More about Armandos
Urban American Kitchen image

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Urban American Kitchen

14008 Memorial Drive, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Salad$13.95
Mixed greens, pan seared salmon, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and goat cheese tossed in our champagne vinaigrette
More about Urban American Kitchen
Item pic

 

Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks

3323 ELLA BLVD, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad$13.75
Choice of protein served over a bed of a salad mix of lettuce, watercress, shredded cabbage, mint, cucumber, tomato, onions, pickled carrots & daikon and topped with peanuts, and crispy fried shallots. Served with our garlic-lemon zest vinaigrette.
More about Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks
Katz's - Montrose image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Montrose

616 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (10081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Salad$16.99
Herb grilled Atlantic salmon with fresh blueberries, strawberries, crispy bacon, sweet roasted onions and toasted almonds. Tossed in honey balsamic dressed greens
More about Katz's - Montrose
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

233 N. Loop West, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
57. Grilled Salmon Salad$14.99
Grilled Salmon, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Katz's - Heights image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Heights

2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Salad$16.99
Herb grilled Atlantic salmon with fresh blueberries, strawberries, crispy bacon, sweet roasted onions and toasted almonds. Tossed in honey balsamic dressed greens
More about Katz's - Heights
Banner pic

 

Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Salmon Salad$19.95
More about Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
Hughie's Tavern & Grill image

 

Hughie's Tavern & Grill

1802 W 18th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Kale Salad$16.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill
Item pic

 

Bao Bros. Bistro

8574 Highway 6 N., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Salmon Salad$11.95
Seared ponzu glazed salmon on our house blended Asian mix with avocado, pickled cucumbers, and edamame
More about Bao Bros. Bistro
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

KP's Kitchen

8412 Katy Freeway, Spring Valley Village

Avg 4.3 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ASIAN SALMON SALAD$22.00
Asian inspired salad with Asian Pears, Sesame Seeds, Herb Vinaigrette, Crispy Wontons & Grilled Salmon
More about KP's Kitchen
Upper Kirby Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Upper Kirby Bistro

2736 Virginia Street, Houston

Avg 4.2 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jerk Salmon Caesar Salad$20.00
More about Upper Kirby Bistro
Item pic

 

The Turkey Leg Hut

4830 Almeda Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON SALAD$20.79
Field of Greens lettuce , topped with sliced Mangos , Strawberries , Croutons and Blue Cheese Crumbles, Finished off with Blackened Salmon.
More about The Turkey Leg Hut
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salad - Salmon$15.25
Lemon Kale Salad - Salmon$14.25
Pecan Salad - Salmon$15.75
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
Triola's Kitchen image

 

Triola's Kitchen

4606 N Main St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mixed Greens Salad with Salmon$13.00
Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Celery, Onion and Olives Compote. Topped with Organic Salmon and Almonds. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette. Calories 312, Fat 14g, Protein 31g, Cholesterol 78mg, Carb 13g, Sodium 473mg. Weight watchers: 7 points
More about Triola's Kitchen
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Salad$14.00
Mixed Greens, Lemon Vinaigrette, Pickled Red Onion, Egg Salad, Cherry Tomato, Micro Greens and Smoked Salmon
More about Local Foods
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

910 Shephard DR, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
57. Grilled Salmon Salad$14.99
Grilled salmon, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Local Table image

 

Local Table

2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon with Iceberg Wedge Salad & Pearl Couscous salad$18.00
Chunky feta jalapeño dressing and orzo pasta salad.
More about Local Table
The Barking Pig image

PIZZA • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Barking Pig

2307 Ella Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (250 reviews)
DeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blackened Salmon Salad$15.00
Seared 6oz Salmon, Chopped Romaine, Parmesan, Avocado
More about The Barking Pig
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe

12230 W. Lake Houston Pkwy 190, Houston

Avg 4.7 (1321 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$17.00
Fresh lettuce and spinach, avocado, mushrooms, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions.
More about Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe

