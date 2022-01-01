Salmon salad in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve salmon salad
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Grilled Salmon with Iceberg Wedge Salad
|$18.00
Chunky feta jalapeño dressing and cucumber dill salad.
Local Foods
714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON
|Herb Crusted Salmon Salad
|$19.00
Baby kale and spinach, mint, basil, red onions strawberries, toasted almonds, ninja radish, goat feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
(Contains nuts)
PIZZA • SALADS
Lasagna House
13306 Westheimer, Houston
|Salmon Salad
|$16.99
Salmon filet, spring salad greens, tomatoes, mushrooms, red onion rings with our Honey Balsamic dressing.
GRILL
Relish Restaurant & Bar
2810 Westhiemer, Houston
|Salmon Citrus Salad
|$24.00
"mixed greens, cucumbers, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, orange & grapefruit supremes, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette"
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local Foods
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$14.00
mixed greens, house-cured and smoked salmon, onion jam, eggy cream cheese spread, and dill pickles, with lemon vinaigrette served on the side
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
El Rey Taqueria
9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston
|57. Grilled Salmon Salad
|$14.99
Grilled salmon, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
Armandos
2630 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Salmon Salad
|$24.00
Romaine lettuce and spinach tossed with white balsamic vinaigrette, topped with 4 ounces of grilled salmon, grilled pineapple, pico de gallo and red onion
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Urban American Kitchen
14008 Memorial Drive, Houston
|Salmon Salad
|$13.95
Mixed greens, pan seared salmon, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and goat cheese tossed in our champagne vinaigrette
Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks
3323 ELLA BLVD, Houston
|Salmon Salad
|$13.75
Choice of protein served over a bed of a salad mix of lettuce, watercress, shredded cabbage, mint, cucumber, tomato, onions, pickled carrots & daikon and topped with peanuts, and crispy fried shallots. Served with our garlic-lemon zest vinaigrette.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Montrose
616 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Salmon Salad
|$16.99
Herb grilled Atlantic salmon with fresh blueberries, strawberries, crispy bacon, sweet roasted onions and toasted almonds. Tossed in honey balsamic dressed greens
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|57. Grilled Salmon Salad
|$14.99
Grilled Salmon, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Heights
2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Salmon Salad
|$16.99
Herb grilled Atlantic salmon with fresh blueberries, strawberries, crispy bacon, sweet roasted onions and toasted almonds. Tossed in honey balsamic dressed greens
Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston
|Baked Salmon Salad
|$19.95
Hughie's Tavern & Grill
1802 W 18th St, Houston
|Grilled Salmon Kale Salad
|$16.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Bao Bros. Bistro
8574 Highway 6 N., Houston
|Asian Salmon Salad
|$11.95
Seared ponzu glazed salmon on our house blended Asian mix with avocado, pickled cucumbers, and edamame
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
KP's Kitchen
8412 Katy Freeway, Spring Valley Village
|ASIAN SALMON SALAD
|$22.00
Asian inspired salad with Asian Pears, Sesame Seeds, Herb Vinaigrette, Crispy Wontons & Grilled Salmon
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Upper Kirby Bistro
2736 Virginia Street, Houston
|Jerk Salmon Caesar Salad
|$20.00
The Turkey Leg Hut
4830 Almeda Road, Houston
|SALMON SALAD
|$20.79
Field of Greens lettuce , topped with sliced Mangos , Strawberries , Croutons and Blue Cheese Crumbles, Finished off with Blackened Salmon.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|Grilled Salad - Salmon
|$15.25
|Lemon Kale Salad - Salmon
|$14.25
|Pecan Salad - Salmon
|$15.75
Triola's Kitchen
4606 N Main St, Houston
|Mixed Greens Salad with Salmon
|$13.00
Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Celery, Onion and Olives Compote. Topped with Organic Salmon and Almonds. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette. Calories 312, Fat 14g, Protein 31g, Cholesterol 78mg, Carb 13g, Sodium 473mg. Weight watchers: 7 points
Local Foods
2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$14.00
Mixed Greens, Lemon Vinaigrette, Pickled Red Onion, Egg Salad, Cherry Tomato, Micro Greens and Smoked Salmon
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
910 Shephard DR, Houston
|57. Grilled Salmon Salad
|$14.99
Grilled salmon, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
Local Table
2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON
|Grilled Salmon with Iceberg Wedge Salad & Pearl Couscous salad
|$18.00
Chunky feta jalapeño dressing and orzo pasta salad.
PIZZA • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
The Barking Pig
2307 Ella Blvd, Houston
|Blackened Salmon Salad
|$15.00
Seared 6oz Salmon, Chopped Romaine, Parmesan, Avocado
SEAFOOD
Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe
12230 W. Lake Houston Pkwy 190, Houston
|Salmon Salad
|$17.00
Fresh lettuce and spinach, avocado, mushrooms, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions.