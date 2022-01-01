Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve baklava

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Craft Pita

1920 Fountain View Dr., Houston

Avg 4.8 (1642 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baklava Ice Cream$4.00
Orange blossom ice cream, baklava crumble, pistachio, Texas honey.
Pint of Baklava Ice Cream$8.00
Orange Blossom Pistachio Ice Cream with a hint of Rose water, with a local Texas Honey Swirl and Baklava Bits made locally by The Dough Cone Food Truck.
More about Craft Pita
Item pic

 

Canary

1953 Montrose Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Twice Baked Baklava Croissant$6.50
Our Classic Butter Croissant filled with Almond / Pistachio Frangipane , Baklava Filling (Walnut & Pistachio) & brushed with honey simple syrup
More about Canary
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Canary Café

4928 Fulton St. Ste A, Houston

Avg 4.7 (259 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Twice Baked Baklava Croissant$6.50
An Almond / Pistachio Frangipane and Baklava Filling (Walnut & Pistachio) inside of our Classic Butter Croissant, finished with honey simple syrup brushing.
More about Canary Café
Agnes Cafe & Provisions image

 

Agnes Cafe & Provisions

2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baklava Granola with Yogurt$6.00
oats, pistachios, walnuts, bulgarian yogurt with side of honey (gf)
More about Agnes Cafe & Provisions
Item pic

 

DaddyO’s Pizza - Spring Branch

2645 Gessner Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
MAMA'S BAKLAVA$4.99
Authentic Mediterranean pastry with a double layer of crispy, buttery phyllo dough, chopped walnuts, cinnamon, topped with a rich simple syrup
More about DaddyO’s Pizza - Spring Branch
Item pic

 

Gyro Republic

7459 Southwest Fwy, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava$3.49
More about Gyro Republic
Item pic

 

Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine

912 westheimer rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkish Pistachio Baklava$4.99
Chocolate Baklava$2.99
Walnut Baklava$2.49
More about Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine
Item pic

 

DaddyO's Pizza Memorial

861 Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
MAMA'S BAKLAVA$4.99
Authentic Mediterranean pastry with a double layer of crispy, buttery phyllo dough, chopped walnuts, cinnamon, topped with a rich simple syrup
More about DaddyO's Pizza Memorial
Item pic

 

Aladdin Mediterranean Grill

1737 W 34th Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Baklava ( 1 pc )$2.49
Walnut Baklava ( 1 pc )$2.49
More about Aladdin Mediterranean Grill
Item pic

 

Anonymous Eats

3701 Kirby Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava$6.95
More about Anonymous Eats

