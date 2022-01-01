Baklava in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve baklava
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Craft Pita
1920 Fountain View Dr., Houston
|Baklava Ice Cream
|$4.00
Orange blossom ice cream, baklava crumble, pistachio, Texas honey.
|Pint of Baklava Ice Cream
|$8.00
Orange Blossom Pistachio Ice Cream with a hint of Rose water, with a local Texas Honey Swirl and Baklava Bits made locally by The Dough Cone Food Truck.
Canary
1953 Montrose Blvd, Houston
|Twice Baked Baklava Croissant
|$6.50
Our Classic Butter Croissant filled with Almond / Pistachio Frangipane , Baklava Filling (Walnut & Pistachio) & brushed with honey simple syrup
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Canary Café
4928 Fulton St. Ste A, Houston
|Twice Baked Baklava Croissant
|$6.50
An Almond / Pistachio Frangipane and Baklava Filling (Walnut & Pistachio) inside of our Classic Butter Croissant, finished with honey simple syrup brushing.
Agnes Cafe & Provisions
2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston
|Baklava Granola with Yogurt
|$6.00
oats, pistachios, walnuts, bulgarian yogurt with side of honey (gf)
DaddyO’s Pizza - Spring Branch
2645 Gessner Rd, Houston
|MAMA'S BAKLAVA
|$4.99
Authentic Mediterranean pastry with a double layer of crispy, buttery phyllo dough, chopped walnuts, cinnamon, topped with a rich simple syrup
Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine
912 westheimer rd, Houston
|Turkish Pistachio Baklava
|$4.99
|Chocolate Baklava
|$2.99
|Walnut Baklava
|$2.49
DaddyO's Pizza Memorial
861 Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|MAMA'S BAKLAVA
|$4.99
Authentic Mediterranean pastry with a double layer of crispy, buttery phyllo dough, chopped walnuts, cinnamon, topped with a rich simple syrup
Aladdin Mediterranean Grill
1737 W 34th Street, Houston
|Chocolate Baklava ( 1 pc )
|$2.49
|Walnut Baklava ( 1 pc )
|$2.49