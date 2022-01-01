Shrimp salad in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Local Foods
714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON
|Blackened Shrimp Caesar Salad
|$16.00
Romaine lettuce, English peas, parmesan, garlic croutons, tomatoes, classic Caesar dressing
Christian's Tailgate West U
5114 kirby drive, houston
|Shrimp Salad
|$16.00
PIZZA • SALADS
Lasagna House
13306 Westheimer, Houston
|Caesar Salad with Shrimp
|$14.99
|Deluxe Salad with Shrimp
|$14.99
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Urban American Kitchen
14008 Memorial Drive, Houston
|Shrimp Salad
|$13.95
Romaine lettuce and mixed greens with grilled shrimp, roasted red bell peppers, olives and feta cheese tossed in our red wine vinaigrette
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
2820 white oak drive, houston
|Shrimp Salad
|$17.00
Blackened shrimp, crispy tortillas, shredded cheese, avocado & pico de Gallo on spring mix.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Montrose
616 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Shrimp Caesar Salad
|$16.99
Grilled pesto or blackened shrimp, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and homemade croutons tossed in creamy Caesar dressing.
|Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$16.99
Shrimp with roasted sweet corn, crispy chickpeas, quinoa crunch, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese and mixed greens. Tossed in fresh tomato vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Heights
2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$16.99
Shrimp with roasted sweet corn, crispy chickpeas, quinoa crunch, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese and mixed greens. Tossed in fresh tomato vinaigrette
Hughie's Tavern & Grill
1802 W 18th St, Houston
|Shaking Shrimp Kale Salad
|$14.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
|Grilled Shrimp Kale Salad
|$13.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Jenni's Noodle House-SH
3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston
|SCOTTY SHRIMP SALAD
|$17.00
SIX JUMBO GULF SHRIMP, GARLIC, YELLOW ONIONS, TOUCH OF BUTTER OVER GREEN-LEAF LETTUCE, SLICED GRAPE TOMATOES, PEPPERY VINAIGRETTE DRESSING, SIDE OF JASMINE WHITE RICE
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|Pecan Salad - Shrimp
|$15.75
|Grilled Salad - Shrimp
|$15.25
|Lemon Kale Salad - Shrimp
|$14.25
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
2000 bagby st 106, houston
|Shrimp Salad
|$16.00
Adair Kitchen
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Blackened Shrimp & Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.25
Grilled shrimp, spinach leaves, roasted bell pepper, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, and balsamic vinaigrette.
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch
10123 Hammerly Blvd, Houston
|GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD
|$9.99
Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd
4659 Telephone Road, Houston
|Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$11.60
Mixed greens topped with garlic butter shrimp, two cheeses, tomatoes & black olives
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor
1010 highway 6 N, houston
|Shrimp Salad
|$16.00
Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More
16010 West Road, Houston
|Shrimp Salad
|$13.99
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Sushi Pop
1463 Wirt Rd, Houston
|Shrimp Salad
|$10.99
Grilled Shrimp Over Spring Mix, Carrots, Cucumber, Avocado, and Wontons Chips.
Miso Dressing
Triola's Kitchen
4606 N Main St, Houston
|Strawberry & Shrimp Salad
|$14.00
Mixed Greens with Shrimp, Strawberries, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Feta Cheese. Served with Strawberry Vinaigrette. Calories 239, Fat 6g, Protein 32g, Cholesterol 232mg, Carb 7g, Sodium 1006mg. Weight watchers: 5 points
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza
1777 Airline Dr, Houston
|Shrimp Caesar Salad
|$16.99
MIXED LETTUCE TOSSED IN CAESAR DRESSING TOPPED WITH SHAVED PARMESAN CHEESE AND GRILLED SHRIMP
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS
Spanky's Pizza - Sharpstown
7118 Bellaire Blvd, Houston
|Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$11.60
Mixed greens topped with garlic butter shrimp, two cheeses, tomatoes & black olives
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Jenni's Noodle House - Heights
602 E 20th St, Houston
|SCOTTY SHRIMP SALAD
|$17.00
FIVE JUMBO GULF SHRIMP, GARLIC, YELLOW ONIONS, TOUCH OF BUTTER OVER GREEN-LEAF LETTUCE, SLICED GRAPE TOMATOES, PEPPERY VINAIGRETTE DRESSING, SIDE OF JASMINE WHITE RICE
Trinity Street Food
5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston
|Coconut Shrimp Salad
|$21.00
Grilled shrimp and tomato with our signature house made smooth and creamy coconut dressing served with fresh avocado and spring mix top with toasted coconut flakes.