Shrimp salad in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Shrimp Caesar Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce, English peas, parmesan, garlic croutons, tomatoes, classic Caesar dressing
More about Local Foods
Christian's Tailgate West U image

 

Christian's Tailgate West U

5114 kirby drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Salad$16.00
More about Christian's Tailgate West U
Lasagna House image

PIZZA • SALADS

Lasagna House

13306 Westheimer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1103 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad with Shrimp$14.99
Deluxe Salad with Shrimp$14.99
More about Lasagna House
Urban American Kitchen image

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Urban American Kitchen

14008 Memorial Drive, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Salad$13.95
Romaine lettuce and mixed greens with grilled shrimp, roasted red bell peppers, olives and feta cheese tossed in our red wine vinaigrette
More about Urban American Kitchen
Item pic

 

Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill

2820 white oak drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Salad$17.00
Blackened shrimp, crispy tortillas, shredded cheese, avocado & pico de Gallo on spring mix.
More about Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
Katz's - Montrose image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Montrose

616 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (10081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Caesar Salad$16.99
Grilled pesto or blackened shrimp, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and homemade croutons tossed in creamy Caesar dressing.
Grilled Shrimp Salad$16.99
Shrimp with roasted sweet corn, crispy chickpeas, quinoa crunch, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese and mixed greens. Tossed in fresh tomato vinaigrette
More about Katz's - Montrose
Katz's - Heights image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Heights

2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Salad$16.99
Shrimp with roasted sweet corn, crispy chickpeas, quinoa crunch, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese and mixed greens. Tossed in fresh tomato vinaigrette
More about Katz's - Heights
Hughie's Tavern & Grill image

 

Hughie's Tavern & Grill

1802 W 18th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shaking Shrimp Kale Salad$14.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Grilled Shrimp Kale Salad$13.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni's Noodle House-SH

3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2543 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SCOTTY SHRIMP SALAD$17.00
SIX JUMBO GULF SHRIMP, GARLIC, YELLOW ONIONS, TOUCH OF BUTTER OVER GREEN-LEAF LETTUCE, SLICED GRAPE TOMATOES, PEPPERY VINAIGRETTE DRESSING, SIDE OF JASMINE WHITE RICE
More about Jenni's Noodle House-SH
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Salad - Shrimp$15.75
Grilled Salad - Shrimp$15.25
Lemon Kale Salad - Shrimp$14.25
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown image

 

Christian's Tailgate - Midtown

2000 bagby st 106, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Salad$16.00
More about Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
Item pic

 

Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Shrimp & Goat Cheese Salad$14.25
Grilled shrimp, spinach leaves, roasted bell pepper, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, and balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Adair Kitchen
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch

10123 Hammerly Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD$9.99
More about Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch
Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd image

 

Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd

4659 Telephone Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Salad$11.60
Mixed greens topped with garlic butter shrimp, two cheeses, tomatoes & black olives
More about Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd
Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor

1010 highway 6 N, houston

Avg 3.8 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Salad$16.00
More about Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor
Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More image

 

Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More

16010 West Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Salad$13.99
More about Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Sushi Pop

1463 Wirt Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Salad$10.99
Grilled Shrimp Over Spring Mix, Carrots, Cucumber, Avocado, and Wontons Chips.
Miso Dressing
More about Sushi Pop
Triola's Kitchen image

 

Triola's Kitchen

4606 N Main St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry & Shrimp Salad$14.00
Mixed Greens with Shrimp, Strawberries, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Feta Cheese. Served with Strawberry Vinaigrette. Calories 239, Fat 6g, Protein 32g, Cholesterol 232mg, Carb 7g, Sodium 1006mg. Weight watchers: 5 points
More about Triola's Kitchen
Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza

1777 Airline Dr, Houston

Avg 3.5 (408 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Caesar Salad$16.99
MIXED LETTUCE TOSSED IN CAESAR DRESSING TOPPED WITH SHAVED PARMESAN CHEESE AND GRILLED SHRIMP
More about Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS

Spanky's Pizza - Sharpstown

7118 Bellaire Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1454 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Salad$11.60
Mixed greens topped with garlic butter shrimp, two cheeses, tomatoes & black olives
More about Spanky's Pizza - Sharpstown
Xin Chao image

FRENCH FRIES

Xin Chao

2310 Decatur St, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1389 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Mango Shrimp Salad$13.00
More about Xin Chao
Item pic

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni's Noodle House - Heights

602 E 20th St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2412 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SCOTTY SHRIMP SALAD$17.00
FIVE JUMBO GULF SHRIMP, GARLIC, YELLOW ONIONS, TOUCH OF BUTTER OVER GREEN-LEAF LETTUCE, SLICED GRAPE TOMATOES, PEPPERY VINAIGRETTE DRESSING, SIDE OF JASMINE WHITE RICE
More about Jenni's Noodle House - Heights
Restaurant banner

 

Trinity Street Food

5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Shrimp Salad$21.00
Grilled shrimp and tomato with our signature house made smooth and creamy coconut dressing served with fresh avocado and spring mix top with toasted coconut flakes.
More about Trinity Street Food
Restaurant banner

 

Reggae Hut Café

4814 Almeda Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Shrimp Salad$12.95
Jerk Shrimp Salad$12.95
More about Reggae Hut Café

