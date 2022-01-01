Pork chops in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve pork chops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Frank's Grill
1915 Mangum Rd, Houston
|Pork Chops W/Egg
|$13.75
|Pork Chops (2 pcs)
|$13.75
|Pork Chops & Waffle
|$13.95
Franks Grill
4236 HWY 6 N, Houston
|Country Breakfast (2 Pork Chops & Eggs)
|$13.75
|Pork Chops (2 pc)
|$13.95
|Pork Chops & Waffle Combo
|$13.95
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby
5015 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Heritage Pork Chop, 12oz
|$29.00
House cured and slow-roasted over mesquite coals with tomato-bacon jam.
FRENCH FRIES
Hearsay on the Green
1515 Dallas Street, Houston
|Grilled Pork Chop
|$24.00
12oz bone in grilled pork chop with smoked gouda grits, bacon Brussels sprouts,
Tobacco onions, Creole mustard cream sauce
Killen's Heights
101 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Smothered Pork Chops
|$22.00
With Rice, Onions & Brown Gravy
|Fried Pork Chops
|$26.00
Comes with: Mashed Potatoes/Black Eyed Peas/ Brown Gravy.
You can side upgrade black eyed peas and mashed potatoes.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hanz Diner
185 W Dyna Dr, Houston
|Pork Chop Combo
|$13.95
|Pork Chops & Eggs
|$13.95
Killen's STQ Houston
2231 South Voss Road, Houston
|Dbl. Cut Pork Chop
|$42.00
Double cut pork chop, jalapeno grits, and a cilantro mousse.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|Mesquite Grilled Pork Chop
|$12.95
Adair Kitchen
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Bone In Pork Chop
|$16.95
served with almond kale, whipped sweet potatoes and cherry-agave chutney.
Hungry Like the Wolf
920 Studemont, Suite 900, Houston
|Pork Chop and Eggs
|$13.99
2 Eggs, 8oz Pork Chop, Hash Browns, Toast
PIZZA
Rosie Cannonball
1620 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Pork Chop
|$34.00
Grilled double cut Berkshire pork chop. Served with peppercorn sauce and a watercress salad with preserved lemon and Lambrusco vinaigrette
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Bull & Bear Tavern & Eatery
11980 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|PORK CHOP SPECIAL
|$11.99
Blackened Pork Chop on hot skillet served with salad and grilled veg
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Frank's Grill
12225 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Pork Chops & Waffle
|$13.95
|Pork Chop Breakfast
|$13.75
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors
2400 Mid Ln, Houston
|Grilled Pork Chops
|$26.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES
The Breakfast Klub
3711 Travis St, Houston
|Pork Chops (2)
|$8.75
|Pork Chops & Eggs
|$16.95
2 pork chops (fried or grilled) and 2 eggs served with potatoes or grits and choice of toast or biskit
SEAFOOD
Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe
12230 W. Lake Houston Pkwy 190, Houston
|Orleans Pork Chop
|$21.00
Deep fried pork chop on a bed of cheesy grits topped w/crawfish tails and shrimp in our Louisiana Pontchartrain sauce.
|Fried Pork Chop Sandwich
|$12.00
Served with Seasoned Fries.