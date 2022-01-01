Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve pork chops

Pork Chops W/Egg image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Frank's Grill

1915 Mangum Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2821 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chops W/Egg$13.75
Pork Chops (2 pcs)$13.75
Pork Chops & Waffle$13.95
More about Frank's Grill
Item pic

 

Franks Grill

4236 HWY 6 N, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Country Breakfast (2 Pork Chops & Eggs)$13.75
Pork Chops (2 pc)$13.95
Pork Chops & Waffle Combo$13.95
More about Franks Grill
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby image

 

Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby

5015 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Heritage Pork Chop, 12oz$29.00
House cured and slow-roasted over mesquite coals with tomato-bacon jam.
More about Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay on the Green

1515 Dallas Street, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1929 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Pork Chop$24.00
12oz bone in grilled pork chop with smoked gouda grits, bacon Brussels sprouts,
Tobacco onions, Creole mustard cream sauce
More about Hearsay on the Green
Killen's Heights image

 

Killen's Heights

101 Heights Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smothered Pork Chops$22.00
With Rice, Onions & Brown Gravy
Fried Pork Chops$26.00
Comes with: Mashed Potatoes/Black Eyed Peas/ Brown Gravy.
You can side upgrade black eyed peas and mashed potatoes.
More about Killen's Heights
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hanz Diner

185 W Dyna Dr, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1359 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chop Combo$13.95
Pork Chops & Eggs$13.95
More about Hanz Diner
Killen's STQ Houston image

 

Killen's STQ Houston

2231 South Voss Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Dbl. Cut Pork Chop$42.00
Double cut pork chop, jalapeno grits, and a cilantro mousse.
More about Killen's STQ Houston
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mesquite Grilled Pork Chop$12.95
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
Item pic

 

Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bone In Pork Chop$16.95
served with almond kale, whipped sweet potatoes and cherry-agave chutney.
More about Adair Kitchen
Hungry Like the Wolf image

 

Hungry Like the Wolf

920 Studemont, Suite 900, Houston

Avg 4 (98 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Chop and Eggs$13.99
2 Eggs, 8oz Pork Chop, Hash Browns, Toast
More about Hungry Like the Wolf
Item pic

PIZZA

Rosie Cannonball

1620 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2866 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Chop$34.00
Grilled double cut Berkshire pork chop. Served with peppercorn sauce and a watercress salad with preserved lemon and Lambrusco vinaigrette
More about Rosie Cannonball
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Bull & Bear Tavern & Eatery

11980 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PORK CHOP SPECIAL$11.99
Blackened Pork Chop on hot skillet served with salad and grilled veg
More about The Bull & Bear Tavern & Eatery
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Frank's Grill

12225 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1823 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chops & Waffle$13.95
Pork Chop Breakfast$13.75
More about Frank's Grill
Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors

2400 Mid Ln, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1879 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Pork Chops$26.00
More about Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors
Restaurant banner

BBQ • SANDWICHES

The Breakfast Klub

3711 Travis St, Houston

Avg 4.7 (7012 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chops (2)$8.75
Pork Chops & Eggs$16.95
2 pork chops (fried or grilled) and 2 eggs served with potatoes or grits and choice of toast or biskit
More about The Breakfast Klub
Banner pic

SEAFOOD

Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe

12230 W. Lake Houston Pkwy 190, Houston

Avg 4.7 (1321 reviews)
Takeout
Orleans Pork Chop$21.00
Deep fried pork chop on a bed of cheesy grits topped w/crawfish tails and shrimp in our Louisiana Pontchartrain sauce.
Fried Pork Chop Sandwich$12.00
Served with Seasoned Fries.
More about Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe

