Tzatziki in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve tzatziki
More about Hangar Kitchen
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hangar Kitchen
8800 Telephone Rd, Houston
|Tzatziki
|$0.50
More about DaddyO’s Pizza - Spring Branch
DaddyO’s Pizza - Spring Branch
2645 Gessner Rd, Houston
|SIZE TZATZIKI
|$0.75
More about Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine
Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine
912 westheimer rd, Houston
|Tzatziki Dip
|Tzatziki Sauce
|$0.85
More about Kabob Korner
Kabob Korner
12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston
|Tzatziki Sauce 8oz
|$3.50
Sauce made with sour cream, cucumbers, garlic, salt and olive oil. Served with Gyros and other Mediterranean Grill.
More about Aladdin Mediterranean Grill
Aladdin Mediterranean Grill
1737 W 34th Street, Houston
|Tzatziki Dip
|Tzatziki Sauce
|$0.85