Tzatziki in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve tzatziki

Hangar Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hangar Kitchen

8800 Telephone Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (81 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tzatziki$0.50
More about Hangar Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

DaddyO’s Pizza - Spring Branch

2645 Gessner Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIZE TZATZIKI$0.75
More about DaddyO’s Pizza - Spring Branch
Item pic

 

Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine

912 westheimer rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tzatziki Dip
Tzatziki Sauce$0.85
More about Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine
Item pic

 

Kabob Korner

12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tzatziki Sauce 8oz$3.50
Sauce made with sour cream, cucumbers, garlic, salt and olive oil. Served with Gyros and other Mediterranean Grill.
More about Kabob Korner
Item pic

 

Aladdin Mediterranean Grill

1737 W 34th Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tzatziki Dip
Tzatziki Sauce$0.85
More about Aladdin Mediterranean Grill
Anonymous Eats image

 

Anonymous Eats

3701 Kirby Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Order Tzatziki Dip$3.00
More about Anonymous Eats

